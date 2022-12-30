0 0

Legendary Journalist Barbara Walters Dead at 93

Sad news for the world of journalism tonight. Barbara Walters, who was a pioneer for women in journalism, has died. She was 93 years old.

“Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones,” her representative Cindi Berger said as per People Magazine.

“She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women.”

The legendary journalist got her start as a writer at CBS News and went on to work on NBC’s Today Show and eventually became the first female co-host, setting the bar for the female journalists who would follow in her footsteps. She went on to work on ABC Evening News, 20/20, The View and many other news specials.

Barbara won several awards throughout her decades long career, including several Emmys, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

She is survived by her daughter Jackie. TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time. As a journalist, I also thank her for her inspiration throughout my own journalism career.

