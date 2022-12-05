Kirstie Alley Dead at 71

Kirstie Alley Dead at 71
Kirstie Alley Dead at 71

Sad news for the sitcom world today. Kirstie Alley, who was known for her roles in Cheers and the Looks Who’s Talking movies, has died. She was 71 years old.

The Dancing With The Stars alum is said to have been diagnosed with cancer recently. Her family released the following statement to the media:

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” her family said in a statement. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

No further information was released as of press time. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones at this time.

