Sammi’s Favorite Things: Fun Gift Ideas

Need some fun gift ideas? Look for further than this incredible list! They are good for any occasion, budget and there is something everyone!

Also Available at Home Goods

Price: $26.95-$82.49

Going beyond just a standard flower pot, Rooted Pots pays tribute to everything that makes Black people amazing. Focused on the features that society has tried to minimize and shame, these Afrocentric planters bring much needed black representation and celebration to your life. Each design is customizable to fit your style and vision. Add earrings, necklaces, and nose rings to any pot, like Onileola, and even paint the DIY option to fully represent yourself. A beautiful and artistic way to elevate any home and workspace. These gorgeous pots are also 100% 3D printed!

Price: $28.99

Meet Banana Loca, the innovative must-have product you didn’t know you needed! The concept is simple – core and fill bananas while in their peel to make a fun snack. The results – simply delicious! This new innovative kitchen gadget that straightens a banana, cores it while still in the peel, and allows you to fill it with a variety of tasty food pairings like yogurt, honey, jams and jellies, peanut butter, and Nutella. The interest in the gadget is exploding! Business partners and best friends Renee Heath and Bechara Jaoudeh secured a deal on ABC’s Shark Tank with two sharks, Mark Cuban and Kevin O’Leary! Dream team! Banana Loca has been gaining momentum ever since. Recently featured in HuffPo and Forbes!

Amazon Link with + 860 reviews!

ShareASale: Banana Loca ID# 108851

Price: womens & mens styles ($25-$61)

Available on Amazon

The perfect way to wind down after a busy day at work or at home! Pantuss makes aromatherapy warming slippers! They are the best gift this fall and winter season! To reach ultimate desired comfort, you take out the insoles and heat them in the microwave. The dried lavender flowers and flax seeds create a calming, relaxing aroma and when you insert them back into your Pantuss slippers and slide your feet in, that is when you reach the pinnacle of relaxation. The lavender creates the relaxing smell with premium essential oils, and the flax seeds help retain the warmth. Pantuss was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, during a cold winter back in 2012. Pantuss’s owners, two sisters, designed their products to be a perfect combination of comfort, design, and aroma. Almost instantly, families started buying Pantuss throughout the country. One of the main reasons why Pantuss slippers became an instant success nationwide, was because of their naturally scented, warmed, comfortable insoles. They’re enjoyable in any climate or season. Their international team is meticulous about making their slippers meet the highest standards of both quality and comfort, and they pass through several quality control checks between their manufacture in Argentina and the various markets where they’re sold. Their aromatherapy slippers allow customers to relax at home in style and comfort. They are also handmade from eco-friendly, sustainable materials!

Price: $50.00

Also available on Walmart & Target

The SnowCandy T-Rex Snow Tube is the wildest thing to hit the slopes since the last Ice Age! Every terrifying detail of this powerful animal was captured using high-resolution RealPrint® technology from SnowCandy. The oversize construction is big enough for riders of all ages and sizes. Riding this beast is sure to make you the king of the hill!

Price: Varies

Reviews: Over 8,000 4 ½ stars on Over 8,000 4 ½ stars on Amazon

Wine lovers are in love with Pure Wine purifiers! There’s no better time to stock up on the must-have wine purifiers that eliminate histamines and sulfites while enhancing the wine’s natural taste, aroma, and color. Whatever your preference, red or white, your drinking experience gets better with PureWine®. It’s no wonder the brand was the “Most Wished For” Wine Accessory during Amazon Prime Day 2021 and the #1 Selling Wine Accessory on Amazon in 2021. See for yourself and grab their latest and greatest, The Phoenix®reusable wine purifier in white, an elegant accent to a bar cart or tabletop. Let’s cheers to your health and avoid the headache! Find PureWine® at Total Wine & More, Costco.com , Walmart, BevMo!, Wegmans, and World Market.

ShareASale: 13%

