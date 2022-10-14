Below Deck Premiere Dates Announced

Joining Captain Lee is beloved crew member Fraser Olender, but this time as Chief Stew. Discovering the learning curve on this ship is steep, he questions whether he will rise to the challenge in his new role or sink in the deep waters of the Caribbean. Fraser must also navigate a major conflict between his stews as dynamic personalities arise in the interior department. Chef Rachel Hargrove reclaims the galley, cooking her most intricate and finest cuisine yet. As she raises the bar even higher for herself, the pressure begins to mount and she struggles to stay afloat. On deck, Bosun Ross McHarg works hard, but plays harder as his romances on the crew nights out get him into hot water and becomes salty with the ladies. While the three department heads try to keep their crew in line, the entire charter season is put in jeopardy when Captain Lee makes an unexpected decision that rocks the boat to its core, leading to the most shocking season of “Below Deck” yet.