0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 36 Second

Big Brother 24 Recap for 8/28/2022: Who Won HOH?

This week of Big Brother 24 on CBS kicks off with the house being reunited. Taylor is upset that Joseph is gone, so she walks away. Michael comforts her and tells her to focus on the HOH competition….and to win for Joseph.

Alyssa fills Michael in on what went down with Joseph, while Turner says Joseph brought it on himself as a way to stay safe with his new alliance. Monte thinks Turner is being honest and still loyal to the Leftovers.

Kyle talks to Brittany and Michael about Joseph being evicted and says he spilled the beans about the Leftovers alliance. Terrance, for his part, tells Taylor he was suspicious of Joseph’s gameplay.

HOH time! Everyone except Terrance and Michael compete. Everyone else must assemble a tower of mini cans in the fastest amount of time.

Everyone struggles, but before long it is between Monte and Turner, with Turner winning his second HOH.

Now Turner is stuck between his alliances and has no idea what to do. He is also in a final two with Kyle, so he is even more confused.

Big Brochella wonders what really went down with Dyre Fest since their stories are a bit too aligned. They want to talk to Turner and Kyle about what really happened.

Turner tells Monte that Joseph spilled the beans about the alliance Michael, Brittany and Taylor formed….and that Turner was a target. Turner thinks that now he should go after those three.

Later on, Monte, Turner and Kyle meet up. Monte says that Kyle is also a target because he is in a showmance with Alyssa. They decide to put Brittany and Taylor on the block and backdoor Michael.

Nomination time! Brittany and Taylor are on the block.

More Wednesday, stay tuned!

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Continue Reading

Social Media