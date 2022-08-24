0 0
August 24, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/24/2022

Sammi Turano August 24, 2022
0 0
1 min read
America's Got Talent Recap for 8/24/2022

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT -- “Qualifiers 3 Results” Episode 1714 -- Pictured: JoJo and Bri -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
0 0
Read Time:42 Second

America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/24/2022

 

Tonight is the third results show for NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Two acts will move on and the rest will go home.

 

After a recap of last night, we get down to business.

 

Hayden Kristal moves on, the Cline Twins are eliminated.

 

Celia Munoz moves on, Mia Morris goes home.

 

XOMGPOP is eliminated, along with Funkanometry. Amanda Mammana moves on.

 

Nicholas Ribs moves on, MPlusPlus is eliminated.

 

Sara James is in the next round, while JoJo and Bri go home.

 

After an update on Kodi Lee and his new residency, it is time for more results.

 

Nicholas Ribs, Celia Munoz and Sara James are in the top three, with Nicholas and Sara moving to the next round.

 

More next week , stay tuned.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media
Tags:

More Stories

Big Brother 24 Recap for 8/24/2022: A Double POV
0 0
2 min read

Big Brother 24 Recap for 8/24/2022: A Double POV

August 24, 2022 Sammi Turano
In Pursuit with John Walsh Season 4 Premiere Recap: Lying in Wait
0 0
5 min read

In Pursuit with John Walsh Season 4 Premiere Recap: Lying in Wait

August 24, 2022 Sammi Turano
America's Got Talent Recap for 8/23/2022
2 1
3 min read

America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/23/2022

August 23, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

America's Got Talent Recap for 8/24/2022
0 0
1 min read

America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/24/2022

August 24, 2022 Sammi Turano
Big Brother 24 Recap for 8/24/2022: A Double POV
0 0
2 min read

Big Brother 24 Recap for 8/24/2022: A Double POV

August 24, 2022 Sammi Turano
In Pursuit with John Walsh Season 4 Premiere Recap: Lying in Wait
0 0
5 min read

In Pursuit with John Walsh Season 4 Premiere Recap: Lying in Wait

August 24, 2022 Sammi Turano
In Pursuit WCelebrity Spotlight: Callahan Walshith John Walsh: Hector Hugo Ramirez Lopez and Sherman Jackson
0 0
1 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Callahan Walsh

August 23, 2022 Sammi Turano