ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 1/15/2023

ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 1/15/2023
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC -- Season:7 -- Pictured: Ashley Darby -- (Photo by: Paul Gilmore/Bravo)
ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 1/15/2023

  • While Karen makes a valid point about Charisse being self-serving (in her mind), I can see why someone would be upset if they did something for someone and not have it appreciated.
  • At this point, I have no clue what these women are even arguing about anymore….but the poor man’s Teresa Giudice table flip is giving me LIFE.
  • Karen went to rehab? I had no idea.
  • This drama with Jacqueline and Mia is truly heartbreaking…there is nothing worse than the betrayal of someone you thought was a friend….especially a best friend.
  • As an aside, the swimsuits they are wearing are so cute…..I also love how they wear one pieces, makes me feel better about wearing them myself.
  • This sex yoga whatever the hell it is would be something I would do with my man….mayyyybeeeee. Not with my girlfriends.
  • This sex yoga also looks like some kind of Lamaze class gone wild mixed with a core class.
  • That striped hat is giving me serious Meredith from The Parent Trap vibes.
  • I think I need to swim in these cenotes. It sounds like such an incredible experience.
  • That flashback where Ashley’s miscarriage was questioned completely made me sick. You NEVER question something like that or how someone reacts when speaking of their situation.
  • This culinary experience looks absolutely amazing.
  • Wait…Robyn is going to get married right after her BIL gets married…at the same place? That is such a Scheana/Brock thing to so when they tried to steal the thunder from the James/Raquel engagement.
  • Poor Ashley is having her birthday vacation ruined again…..this is supposed to be her special dinner and everyone is ruining it for her!
  • It makes me so sad for Wendy that she never got an apology from Mia.
  • The women went from fighting to screaming about how they are successful. All righty then!
  • More next week, stay tuned!
