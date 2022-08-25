0 0
August 25, 2022

TV Grapevine

Joe E. Tata Dead at 86

Sammi Turano August 25, 2022
Joe E. Tata Dead at 86
Joe E. Tata Dead at 86

Sad news for Hollywood today. Joe E. Tata, best known for playing the role of Nat on Beverly Hills, 90210 has died. He was 86 years old.

His daughter Kelly confirmed the news on GoFundMe:

“I am devastated to report that my father Joe E. Tata passed away peacefully last night, August 24, 2022,” she wrote. “My father and I are forever grateful for the love and support of family, friends, and fans. I’m also especially grateful to Joanna Konjevod for caring for my father in his final years and allowing me to be there to hold his hand in his final moments.”

“Please continue to keep us in your prayers as I grieve the loss of my best friend. All my Love, Kelly Katherine.”

Joe’s former costar Ian Ziering paid tribute to him on his own social media page:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ian Ziering (@ianziering)

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth also paid tribute on their official podcast page:

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones at this time.

