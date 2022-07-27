July 28, 2022

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 7/27/2022

Sammi Turano July 27, 2022
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 7/27/2022

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Season:12 -- Pictured: Garcelle Beauvais -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 7/27/2022

  • Asher has such an incredible voice….WOW.
  • Did Erika hijack his performance?
  • Erika joining Asher’s performance reminds me of that episode of Monk when Stottlemeyer was performing this song and Randy joined him.
  • It is last season! That is an antique in Beverly Hills.
  • WTF is a champagne orgasm moment?
  • Why was Erika invited to Paris’s wedding? I didn’t think Kathy was a close friend or that Paris even knew Erika.
  • Wait–Sutton had COVID and had to spend Christmas alone? That totally sucks!
  • Kyle, Garcelle is CONCERNED about Erika, she is NOT labeling her as an addict or having a drinking problem….there is a difference.
  • I am glad Lisa made sure Erika got home safely….however, she should also talk to her about her drinking as well.
  • Garcelle was gracious in accepting Diana’s apology….but then skillfully avoided the lunch invite.
  • Kathy hiding Kyle’s purse was hysterical. Kyle not caring Kathy lost her phone and told her to send her a message in a bottle was even funnier.
  • I forgot PK was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
  • So…PK was lying by omission about his arrest to Dorit? He should have just been honest. I am 100% on Dorit’s side here.
  • I am really beginning to worry about Erika with the hitting her head and vomiting post drinking.
  • Mikey and Rinna are finally talking to Erika about mixing booze and meds….and thankfully she seems to be listening.
  • I love seeing the women celebrate the holidays with their loved ones.
  • Sutton making a point to talk to Jaid is so cute.
  • I am glad Sutton wants to improve herself. I hope she meets someone who treats her right.
  • Sutton’s turnoffs are hoodies, ponytails and unmarked white vans.
  • Wait…so Mauricio also knew about the PK situation and didn’t say anything?
  • Sutton’s date Sanjit is cute!
  • Poor Sutton seems so nervous on the date though….but it is cute that she shared her glasses so he could read the menu.
  • Erika: I’ll have chamomile tea with honey. Waitress: We don’t do hot drinks up here. Erika: I’ll have cognac….something good. That is one extreme to another.
  • I am glad Garcelle is gently trying to talk to Erika about her drinking and other problematic behavior.
  • Erika hates Sutton again and thinks she is a liability…..when she has been problematic.
  • Garcelle seems so confused by Erika making comments about Sutton.
  • More next week, stay tuned!

