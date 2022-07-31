Read Time:29 Second
Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols Dead at 89
Sad news for Hollywood today. Nichelle Nichols, who was best known for her role as Lt. Nyota Uhura on Star Trek, has died. She was 89 years old.
Her son Kyle Johnson made the sad announcement via social media:
In addition to her role in the Star Trek franchise, she also appeared in The Young and the Restless, Sharknado 5 and Heroes, as well as many other projects. She also did volunteer work with NASA and released two music albums.
TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.
