July 31, 2022

NBA Legend Bill Russell Dead at 88

Sammi Turano July 31, 2022
Sad news for the sports world today. Bill Russell, who was an 11-time NBA champion that played for and coached the Boston Celtics, has died. He was 88 years old.

His family released the following statement via social media:

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

Sammi Turano

Sammi Turano
