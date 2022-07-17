July 17, 2022

Married to Medicine Snark and Highlights for 7/17/2022

Sammi Turano July 17, 2022
MARRIED TO MEDICINE -- Pictured: "Married to Medicine" Key Art -- (Photo by: Bravo Media)
  • Dr. Jackie doing the doctor visit was nice, but I would never want my personal medical stuff on TV like that, just saying.
  • The play date with Dr. Contessa and Toya makes me understand why the moms drink wine during said play dates.
  • I would be so afraid to get an extra hot coffee because I know I could burn myself….and no room? What does that even mean? Don’t most coffees come completely full?
  • Why is Anilla making her kids eat their breakfast in the car?
  • Not going to lie, I would watch a Quad and the Family show.
  • Dr. Heavenly’s store seems like a place where I would love to shop.
  • Dr. Simone and Cecil may have an unconventional relationship, but it is still total goals.
  • Miles’s girlfriend making Cecil a Father’s Day card is so sweet.
  • Anila has the right to be sad about Ms. Gomez leaving, but she is also being kind of selfish about the whole thing.
  • I am pretty sure Rinna wore Anila’s outfit last season on RHOBH.
  • Wait…does Dr. Heavenly want to sell funeral stuff now? I am so confused.
  • I hope there is not a fight at Dr. Heavenly’s store opening.
  • While I agree that inviting Dr. Contessa to be in the fashion show would have been a nice olive branch, I can also see why Dr. Heavenly did not extend said invite.
  • Why is Anila spraying stuff and not even wearing anything from Dr. Heavenly’s line?
  • Happy birthday to Alaura!
  • More next week, stay tuned!

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
