ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Snark and Highlights for 6/22/2022

Read Time:52 Second
- Does Caroline’s age keep changing. She was 46, 43 and now 45? What is her REAL age?
- Wait, Sergio will leave Caroline if she can’t have a baby? Did I hear that correctly?
- This salon seems like it is going to be amazing!
- The lower the number, the more prestigious the car is in Dubai.
- $33 million for an effing LISENCE PLATE? Also, how the EFF do you upgrade from a BENTLEY? Isn’t that the king of all cars?
- Mina Roe made eight figures last year. Impressive.
- Lesa’s kids are so cute!
- Ayan ran away from her wedding to be with her current husband? I didn’t know that.
- How is a small cup considered a supersized ice cream?
- Caroline B is the sweetest mom. It is obvious she loves her son and wants to protect him.
- Caroline S’s lunch with Nina seems awkward AF.
- This party looks fun, but the women fighting is ruining it, just saying.
- Half this episode has been these women fighting at this party. ::headdesk::
- More next week, stay tuned!
Social Media
More Stories
ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 6/22/2022
Masterchef Junior Finale Recap for 6/23/2022
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex Wives Club Premiere Snark and Highlights