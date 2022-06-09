ICYMI: The Challenge USA Cast

0 0

THE CHALLENGE: USA announced today the 28 fan favorites from SURVIVOR, BIG BROTHER, THE AMAZING RACE and LOVE ISLAND who will compete in the most unpredictable and demanding game of their lives this summer, on THE CHALLENGE: USA, premiering Wednesday, July 6 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Following the Network’s 90-minute premiere, the inaugural broadcast of MTV’s hit reality global franchise will air Wednesdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). T.J. Lavin is the host.

The all-star group of players who will take on the new challenge includes SURVIVOR winners Tyson Apostol, Ben Driebergen and Sarah Lacina, BIG BROTHER winner Xavier Prather, THE AMAZING RACE winner James Wallington and LOVE ISLAND winner Justine Ndiba. Players have proven they can “outwit, outlast and outplay” their competition and “expect the unexpected,” but now, for the first time in THE CHALLENGE history, they will compete in the most grueling mental and physical competitions they have ever faced.

Upon arrival, the CBS reality titans are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts, and they quickly discover they must battle to keep and increase their handsome reward. In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their accounts by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents. This will not be an easy task, as they will be paired with a randomly selected competitor every episode, making alliances and strategies more difficult than ever. Players must adapt to survive the game and protect their challenge accounts. With the $500,000 grand prize and title of Challenge Champion on the line, players will be in a constant state of paranoia, unable to trust anyone but themselves.

Plus, in addition to the prize money, the cast of THE CHALLENGE: USA will be competing for a spot on THE CHALLENGE: GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP (working title) that will stream exclusively on Paramount+, further highlighting Paramount’s strategy of leveraging its popular franchises across the company’s global platforms.

Following are the players competing on THE CHALLENGE: USA:

D omenick Abbate SURVIVOR 36 A zah Awasum BIG BROTHER 23 D avid Alexander BIG BROTHER 21, 22 T asha Fox SURVIVOR 28, 31 T yson Apostol SURVIVOR 18, 20, 27 Winner, 40 K yra Green LOVE ISLAND 1 C ashel Barnett LOVE ISLAND 1 A lyssa Lopez BIG BROTHER 23 B en Driebergen SURVIVOR 35 Winner, 40 S arah Lacina SURVIVOR 28, 34 Winner, 40 M elvin “Cinco” Holland Jr. LOVE ISLAND 3 T iffany Mitchell BIG BROTHER 23 D anny McCray SURVIVOR 41 J ustine Ndiba LOVE ISLAND 2 Winner E nzo Palumbo BIG BROTHER 12, 22 C ayla Platt THE AMAZING RACE 33 X avier Prather BIG BROTHER 23 Winner C ashay Proudfoot LOVE ISLAND 3 L eo Temory THE AMAZING RACE 23, 24, 31 A ngela Rummans BIG BROTHER 20 J avonny Vega LOVE ISLAND 3 S hannon St. Clair LOVE ISLAND 3 J ames Wallington THE AMAZING RACE 32 Winner S han Smith SURVIVOR 41

K yland Young BIG BROTHER 23 D esi Williams SURVIVOR 35 D erek Xiao BIG BROTHER 23 C ely Vazquez LOVE ISLAND 2 MTV’s THE CHALLENGE was the very first reality competition series when it launched on June 1, 1998 and is currently the longest-running reality series in the history of television. THE CHALLENGE: USA is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions with Julie Pizzi and Justin Booth serving as executive producers.

