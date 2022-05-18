Read Time:2 Minute, 1 Second
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 5/18/2022
- It is interesting how Dorit’s kids don’t realize there is extra security after the robbery—unless they are just used to having a bunch of random people around because of the show?
- Lisa’s outfit makes her look like the love child of Jerry Seinfeld (puffy shirt) and a back up singer for Barbie and the Rockers. (neon skirt) However, she pulls it off like nobody’s business.
- The crepe pancake cake looks amazing……and now I want cake.
- I just googled the cake Sutton and Crystal were eating–Sutton actually collaborated on the peach crepe cake they had—and you can try it to for the low, low price of 108 DOLLARS!
- Why does Lisa insist on calling Harry ‘Harry Hamlin’ to his face?
- Mikey is still working for Erika? I am surprised….but not because he seems pretty loyal.
- While I agree Sutton was insensitive during her talk with Kyle, I see nothing wrong with her posting something later that day on Instagram.
- I hope the whole Lisa/Sutton drama stays at bay during the party.
- Diana looks like she is going to be the Margaret Josephs of the show and I am here for it!
- I know Lisa gets a lot of flack for things, but it is so obvious she loves Harry.
- Lisa and Sutton fighting over the charity at the party is disgusting. Thank you, Diana, for telling them this is classless and to change the subject.
- I had no idea Diana was so connected to Elton John and his charity.
- The men sitting and drinking at their own table to get away from their drama is such a mood.
- I am so confused as to how Sutton and Erika randomly began cursing each other out.
- I am with Kyle—this is a phony-ass apology between the women.
- Diana’s kiddos are adorable. As an aside, I hope she shares her story because she seems like a very interesting person.
- Asher is 33? Get it, Diana! Not only is he HOT AF, but he is also very sweet and seems to love her and their child.
- Francophile is someone who loves France. And I thought I wasn’t going to learn anything today.
- Kyle is right in calling Sutton out for being insensitive…..and I am confused as to why Sutton can’t see it.
- More next week, stay tuned!
Social Media
More Stories
ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Premiere Recap
Masterchef Junior Highlights for 5/26/2022
So You Think You Can Dance Quick-Cap for 5/25/2022