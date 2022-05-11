May 31, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Premiere Snark and Highlights for 5/11/2022

Sammi Turano May 11, 2022
0 0
3 min read
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Premiere Snark and Highlights for 5/11/2022
0 0
Read Time:2 Minute, 7 Second

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Premiere Snark and Highlights for 5/11/2022

  • The robbery at Dorit’s house had me SHOOKETH!
  • Paris Hilton’s wedding invites probably cost more than my entire college education.
  • Did Lisa say ‘call me Dorit Light?’
  • The London Bridge is so beautiful. I also had to laugh when Jagger was alllll about the candy. Same, Jagger, same.
  • Portia has become such a beautiful young lady. I am glad she is doing better.
  • It looks like Sutton and Garcelle are having a fun girls’ weekend combined with a charity event.
  • It is so heartbreaking seeing some of Lois’s last moments on the show/being alive. Say what you want about Rinna, but she truly loved her mother.
  • Is the Sutton/Lisa ThankYouGate going to be a big storyline this season?
  • I am so glad that Crystal and Sutton are getting along better.
  • How do you not remember ordering Taco Bell?
  • Erika doesn’t remember threatening Sutton? I am glad Garcelle is calling her out and telling her to apologizing.
  • Erika is still in denial about having nothing to do with the money that was supposed to go to widows and orphans. Telling Bravo to do the due diligence and cursing out the poor producer was such a gross thing to do. Telling people to more or less google the information more or less shows me she still doesn’t care about anything.
  • I am so glad Garcelle is asking all the hard questions and trying to get the information from Erika–even though Erika isn’t giving any sort of straight answer.
  • Wait–get divorced when she can? What?
  • My heart is so broken for Dorit–I cannot even begin to imagine what she was feeling in that moment and thinking she was going to die/have her kids get hurt.
  • I usually like Sutton, but why is she bringing up her issues after Dorit was held at gunpoint? WTF is her problem? Even if she doesn’t like Dorit, she could show some sympathy!
  • Why did Kyle keep her door unlocked when her friend was just robbed? I lock EVERYTHING.
  • MAURICIO! He is always so gracious and sweet.
  • Kyle wearing her pjs when hosting an event is such a freaking MOOD.
  • I am just so glad the kids didn’t know what happened.
  • I want to hug Dorit and help her through this….same with PK. They are lucky having great friends by their side.
  • Dorit really needs to talk to someone and not be alone during this time.
  • More next week, stay tuned!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Premiere Recap
0 0
2 min read

ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Premiere Recap

May 26, 2022 Sammi Turano
Masterchef Junior Highlights for 5/26/2022
0 0
2 min read

Masterchef Junior Highlights for 5/26/2022

May 26, 2022 Sammi Turano
So You Think You Can Dance Quick-Cap for 5/25/2022
0 0
1 min read

So You Think You Can Dance Quick-Cap for 5/25/2022

May 25, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

ICYMI: The Gray Man Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

ICYMI: The Gray Man Sneak Peek

May 31, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Visitor El Visitante Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

The Visitor El Visitante Sneak Peek

May 31, 2022 Sammi Turano
Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror Bigfoot Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror Bigfoot Sneak Peek

May 30, 2022 Sammi Turano
Star Wars The Bad Batch Season 2 Preview
0 0
1 min read

Star Wars The Bad Batch Season 2 Preview

May 29, 2022 Sammi Turano