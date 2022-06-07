June 7, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

America’s Got Talent Recap for 6/7/2022

Sammi Turano June 7, 2022
0 0
3 min read
America's Got Talent Recap for 6/7/2022

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- “Auditions” Episode 1702 -- Pictured: Drake Milligan -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)
0 0
Read Time:2 Minute, 21 Second

America’s Got Talent Recap for 6/7/2022

Act 1: Bock and Roll (Animal act): Hallow is the chicken and Zoe is the human. She is eleven and has Hallow jump through hoops to Footloose. Another chicken appears….I think? Anyway, Hallow continues by doing an obstacle course and it is adorable. The act ends with other chickens playing in a band.

 

Four yeses!

Act 2: Funkanomatry (Dance act): They remind me of Raj and Howard from Big Bang Theory meets Boy Band. The two of them look like fun guys at a party dancing, but it is so cute. Will they make it to Vegas? Maybe, maybe not, but I adore them!

Four yeses!

Reject montages……two singers that get buzzed, but at least Sofia tried to enjoy them and be nice.

Act 3: Drake Milligan (singer): He is a little bit country, a little bit rock and roll and a whole lot of fun! I adore him…he is not only talented, but also very easy on the eyes.

 

Four yeses!

More rejects include a George W. Bush impersonator who is hilarious, but fails to hit the mark.

Act 4: Aiko (comedian): She does stand up about her life and then talks about how her mom was the only one who believed in her….right up until she died during the pandemic.

 

Four yeses

 

Act 5: Madison Baez (singer): She has a bit of a rough start, but she knocks it out of the park once she hits her stride. WOW, is she good.

As an aside, hearing about her dad having cancer shattered my heart.

 

HOWIE GIVES HER THE GOLDEN BUZZER!!!! Her dad joins her on stage to celebrate!

 

 

Act 6: Fusion Japan (dance act): They are amazing and jaw dropping. WOW. This is an act I would pay to see.

 

Four yeses!

 

Act 7: Viviana Rossi (acrobatic act): She does a Cirque du Soleil act with a bathtub. It is fire…and so amazing. As an aside, my diet begins tomorrow because I want to look that good.

 

Four yeses

 

Act 8: Bri and Jojo (singing group): They sing Ain’t No Mountain High Enough and it was the cutest duet ever. They just made me smile from start to finish.

 

Four yeses

More rejects…..

 

Act 9: Zeno: (danger act): He puts some wire in his nose and pulls it out….not sure what to think of it….so interesting and so hard to look away.

 

Four yeses

Act 10: Metaphysic Synthetic Media(singing/virtual reality): They are able to superimpose Simon’s face onto theirs as they sing You’re The Inspiration. It is an interesting, fun way to end the night.

 

Four Yeses.

More next week, stay tuned!

 

 

 

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

People Magazine Investigates: Groene Family Massacre
0 0
5 min read

People Magazine Investigates: Groene Family Massacre

June 6, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 6/1/2022
0 0
2 min read

ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 6/1/2022

June 3, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Premiere Highlights and Snark
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Premiere Highlights and Snark

June 2, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

America's Got Talent Recap for 6/7/2022
0 0
3 min read

America’s Got Talent Recap for 6/7/2022

June 7, 2022 Sammi Turano
Todd and Julie Chrisley Found Guilty of Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion
0 0
2 min read

Todd and Julie Chrisley Found Guilty of Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion

June 7, 2022 Sammi Turano
Bob Saget to be Honored at Critics Choice Real TV Awards
0 0
3 min read

Bob Saget to be Honored at Critics Choice Real TV Awards

June 7, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Sea Beast Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

The Sea Beast Sneak Peek

June 7, 2022 Sammi Turano