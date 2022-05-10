Read Time:1 Minute, 32 Second
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 5/10/2022
- So, we open with the Gorga/Giudice showdown. Nothing has changed in ten years, has it?
- For someone who is not supposed to be yelling, Teresa is really raising her voice like nobody’s business.
- Has Dolores said a word since this episode began? Everyone else is putting their two cents in about Teresa and Joey, but she is remaining silent.
- Andy Cohen needs to moderate more debates and events, just saying.
- It was so sweet that Dolores introduced her boyfriend to Andy via Facetime. He seems so genuinely happy for her.
- Dolores’s house renovations reminds me of how that one dude painted Murphy Brown’s house the entire series.
- Frank and David are living together in the house he built with Dolores? WHAT?
- Set up Paulie’s ex with Frank…now that would be a twist!
- Now David is with Luis’s ex….this group is more confusing than the VPR gang!
- Rhianna wants to be like Teresa when she becomes a mom. Well, Teresa is a good mom, so it makes sense.
- Frankie is single, ladies!
- Jen is coming in hot tonight and I am here for it!
- This is more exhausting than normal….I agree, Andy.
- I am so glad Jackie is being so open about her eating disorder struggle and treatment. She might be saving a life right now.
- Why are Margaret and Teresa arguing like five-year-olds? You ruined it, no you, no you!
- While I don’t condone how Jen handled things, I can see how Margaret talking about her affair can be triggering.
- Jen is not playing tonight–she has ALL the receipts!
- I think I need to start watching the after show because it looks like it caused a lot of drama between Jen and Margaret.
- More next week, stay tuned!
