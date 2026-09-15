Sammi’s Favorite Things: Puffin Drink Holders

As a personal trainer and a journalist, I am one of those people who are always holding a water or drink bottle, be it my Stanley, a regular water bottle from the store or even a cup of joe, the latter of which is in my hand more often than not.

Since I am always holding a drink, the bottle or cup becomes an accessory on its own. That means…..how do I make it look cute, coordinate with my outfits and become a holiday decoration all at once?

Enter Puffin, the cutest drink bottle decorations made for every occasion.

More information:

Why Puffin Belongs on Your Radar: The Ultimate Gift: With most styles $25, they are a viral favorite for holiday exchanges (Esquire noted: “I’d steal this from someone even if it wasn’t a white-elephant party”).

Tailgate & Trail Essential: From miniature fleece backpacks with Topo Designs to tailgating-ready line-ups, they keep drinks cold, hands warm, and vibes high.

Hype Collabs: Known for iconic, viral drops with partners like Liquid Death, Peanuts, and Topo Designs.

Built for Function: Every sleeve features a premium insulated liner, durable outer fabric, and a rubberized, non-slip base to keep drinks secure.

Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]