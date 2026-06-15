GKIDS Acquires Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Beginning

NEW YORK, NY (January 17, 2025) – GKIDS, the Academy Award®-winning producer and distributor of acclaimed and artist-driven animation from around the world, announced today it has acquired theatrical distribution rights for North America to the theatrical film Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-. GKIDS will release the film in North American theaters starting February 28, 2025. In the first-ever major collaboration between EVANGELION creator Hideaki Anno’s studio khara, and Sunrise, the historic home to the Mobile Suit Gundam animated works, the project brings together an all-star roster of top animation creatives who have created some of the most memorable and acclaimed anime works of the last 30 years. The film is directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki, known for his work with Anno on the EVANGELION series, as well as the original anime, FLCL. Yoji Enokido, screenwriter for such hits as Revolutionary Girl Utena, Bungo Stray Dogs, and the original anime FLCL, is attached as Series Supervisor and Screenwriter, and is joined by the acclaimed Hideaki Anno for the screenplay. Illustrator Take (Katanagatari, Zaregoto, Pokemon Series) serves as character designer, with Ikuto Yamashita (EVANGELION Series, Shin Kamen Rider) as the mechanical designer. The project was first announced in Japan on December 4th with character and mechanical designs, as well as a theatrical teaser revealed. The film, “Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-” is a theatrical debut using re-edited episodes from the upcoming TV series, “Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX,” announced at the same time. The theatrical film will be released in Japan on January 17th, 2025. Release information for the upcoming series has yet to be announced. The deal was negotiated between GKIDS and Bandai Namco Filmworks, marking the first collaboration between the two companies. “The outrageous combination of artistic talent collaborating on such a storied series as Mobile Suit Gundam is appointment viewing,” said GKIDS President David Jesteadt. “We are proud to play a part in bringing such an exciting new project to audiences in the cinematic experience that the film truly deserves.”