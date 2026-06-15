GKIDS Acquires Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Beginning
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GKIDS Acquires Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Beginning

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on January 19, 2025 @ 2:38 pm

GKIDS Acquires Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Beginning

GKIDS Acquires New Theatrical Film

“Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-”

The First-Ever Major Collaboration Between the “Evangelion” Series’ studio khara, and Sunrise, the Historic Home of the “Mobile Suit Gundam” Animated Series

Comes to Theaters in North America on February 28, 2025

Film is Directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki (FLCL, EVANGELION Series)

Series Supervision and Screenplay by Yoji Enokido (Revolutionary Girl Utena, FLCL),

with Hideaki Anno (EVANGELION Series, Shin Godzilla) Additionally Joining as Screenwriter

NEW YORK, NY (January 17, 2025) – GKIDS, the Academy Award®-winning producer and distributor of acclaimed and artist-driven animation from around the world, announced today it has acquired theatrical distribution rights for North America to the theatrical film Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-. GKIDS will release the film in North American theaters starting February 28, 2025.

In the first-ever major collaboration between EVANGELION creator Hideaki Anno’s studio khara, and Sunrise, the historic home to the Mobile Suit Gundam animated works, the project brings together an all-star roster of top animation creatives who have created some of the most memorable and acclaimed anime works of the last 30 years. The film is directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki, known for his work with Anno on the EVANGELION series, as well as the original anime, FLCL. Yoji Enokido, screenwriter for such hits as Revolutionary Girl Utena, Bungo Stray Dogs, and the original anime FLCL, is attached as Series Supervisor and Screenwriter, and is joined by the acclaimed Hideaki Anno for the screenplay.

Illustrator Take (Katanagatari, Zaregoto, Pokemon Series) serves as character designer, with Ikuto Yamashita (EVANGELION Series, Shin Kamen Rider) as the mechanical designer.

The project was first announced in Japan on December 4th with character and mechanical designs, as well as a theatrical teaser revealed. The film, “Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-” is a theatrical debut using re-edited episodes from the upcoming TV series, “Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX,” announced at the same time. The theatrical film will be released in Japan on January 17th, 2025. Release information for the upcoming series has yet to be announced.

The deal was negotiated between GKIDS and Bandai Namco Filmworks, marking the first collaboration between the two companies.

 “The outrageous combination of artistic talent collaborating on such a storied series as Mobile Suit Gundam is appointment viewing,” said GKIDS President David Jesteadt. “We are proud to play a part in bringing such an exciting new project to audiences in the cinematic experience that the film truly deserves.”
Synopsis

Amate Yuzuriha is a high-school student living peacefully in a space colony floating in outer space. When she meets a war refugee named Nyaan, Amate is drawn into the illegal mobile suit dueling sport known as Clan Battle.

Under the entry name “Machu,” she throws herself into fierce battle day after day, piloting the GQuuuuuuX. Then an unidentified Gundam mobile suit pursued by both the space force and the police appears before her, along with its pilot, a boy named Shuji. Now their world is about to enter a new era.
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