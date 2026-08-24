Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro Recap for 8/24/2026

The semifinals are here for Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro on ABC. Adele, AJ, Selena and Allen are the final four remaining. Shirley Ballas and Mark Ballas judge, with Kym Johnson joining them as a guest judge.

Witney Carson, Rylee Arnold, Gleb Savchenko and Jan Ravnik are on hand to dance with our remaining contestants. In addition the contestants will pair off to dance with each other.

While the contestants work on their routines, the pros all watch and give commentary to the judges.

Allen and Witney perform a jive with a lot of energy, sassiness and lots of fun. The content is incredible and it is obvious he has improved leaps and bounds since day one.

Shirley: It was good but needed more wow moments.

Kym: She liked it but wanted more Witney moments.

Mark: He loved it and calls it the best jive of the season.

Selena and Jan do a sexy, flirty samba with a lot of amazing content. Their chemistry is through the roof and everything about it screams show worthy.

Mark: It is everything a salsa should be.

Kym: It was finale worthy.

Shirley: The chemistry was fantastic and made her think they had the next pro.

Adele and Gleb do the samba and it is HOT, HOT, HOT!!!! I am with Shirley on this one, it is goosebump worthy, with a ton of fantastic choreography to boot. It is the best routine of the night so far.

Kym: It was like a professional DWTS number.

Mark: It was damn near perfect.

Shirley: It was a masterpiece.

AJ and Rylee’s cha cha cha is fast, furious and filled with fancy footwork. No notes on this one.

Shirley: They put in everything in but the kitchen sink into that dance.

Kym: She likes how Rylee got her moments and how he made his personality shine.

Mark: He liked it but wanted more funk.

Now the contestants will pair off with each other. Adele is with AJ and Allen is with Selena. The former has the foxtrot and the latter has the quickstep.

It is back to the studio to work on the next routines.

Allen and Selena are up first with their quickstep. It was redemption Selena wanted and it was redemption she got! That has it all, amazing hold, wonderful steps and all around fun!

Shirley: They can sell it!

Kym: They can do a great job on the show.

Mark: He enjoys them both as performers and can see them on the show tomorrow.

AJ and Adele to the foxtrot for the final dance of the night. What a way to end the night. They have chemistry for day, sell the dance like nobody’s business and just look like they are having the time of their lives.

Mark: That was gorgeous.

Kym: She was blown away by it.

Shirley: It was exceptional and they are the new generation of DWTS.

The dancer going home is…..Allen.

Finale next week, stay tuned.

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