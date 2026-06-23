Dionne Warwick Speaks Out on Death of Clive Davis
Dionne Warwick Speaks Out on Death of Clive Davis
Dionne Warwick released a statement to the media last night regarding the death of her friend, legendary music producer and executive Clive Davis.
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“Clive Davis, what is there to say?
“My dear friend lived a more than promised allotted time and made each moment count.
“I am truly going to miss him. He always wanted to know ‘where’s my Dionne?’ I referred to him as the brown shoe, white sock record executive. I can think of no other record man that seemed to have that magical ability to know a hit when he heard a song.
“The entire music industry I’m sure will mourn his passing. He was one of a kind.”
Dionne Warwick
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