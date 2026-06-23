Celebrity Death

Dionne Warwick Speaks Out on Death of Clive Davis

Sammi Turano

Dionne Warwick Speaks Out on Death of Clive Davis

Dionne Warwick released a statement to the media last night regarding the death of her friend, legendary music producer and executive Clive Davis.

 

“Clive Davis, what is there to say?

“My dear friend lived a more than promised allotted time and made each moment count.

“I am truly going to miss him.  He always wanted to know ‘where’s my Dionne?’   I referred to him as the brown shoe, white sock record executive.  I can think of no other record man that seemed to have that magical ability to know a hit when he heard a song.  

“The entire music industry I’m sure will mourn his passing.  He was one of a kind.”

Dionne Warwick
June 22nd, 2026 
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