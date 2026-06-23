Dionne Warwick Speaks Out on Death of Clive Davis

“Clive Davis, what is there to say?

“My dear friend lived a more than promised allotted time and made each moment count.

“I am truly going to miss him. He always wanted to know ‘where’s my Dionne?’ I referred to him as the brown shoe, white sock record executive. I can think of no other record man that seemed to have that magical ability to know a hit when he heard a song.

“The entire music industry I’m sure will mourn his passing. He was one of a kind.”

Dionne Warwick

June 22nd, 2026