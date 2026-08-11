Celebrity Spotlight: Andie Case

TELL US A BIT ABOUT YOUR CAREER BEGAN

It started with a viral video. I had been releasing original music and covers online but luckily about a year into it, a video of my bandmates and I singing in a car took off and really set the foundation for the following I have today. I’ve managed to remain independent over the last decade, still releasing cover videos and originals.

WHO INSPIRES YOU?

Honestly anyone in close proximity to me. Most of the songs I write are inspired by someone im going through something with or someone im thinking of, in love, angry with etc.

I get inspired by other people’s art too.

TELL ME ABOUT ORIGINAL MUSIC PROJECT

This newest project “Show me yours, I’ll show you mine” felt like a cathartic release. I’ve wanted to put a larger body of work together for some time now, it’s hard to be able to show all the parts that you are when you’re going single by single. This group of songs, majority were written on my bed when I was alone and questioning my whole existence. I think the title says it, im showing my vulnerability.

WHO DO YOU WANT TO COLLABORATE WITH

Raye

Jessie Reyez

Lady Gaga

Jamie Fox

TELL ME A SURPRISING FUN FACT ABOUT YOURSELF

Im scary good at puzzles lately. Give me a 1000 piece puzzle, the first season of SpongeBob and a doobie… I’ll definitely have the border done.

WHAT ARE YOU WATCHING ON TV THESE DAYS

I just binged 3 Women and that was great, patiently waiting for Severence, other than that its family guy and bobs burgers

ANYTHING ELSE YOU WANT TO TELL AMERICA?

More music music music!! Follow my socials for updates on live shows and releases! Thank you for allowing me to live this life.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts