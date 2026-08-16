Big Brother 28 Recap for 8/16/2026

Previously, on Big Brother 28 on CBS, Haley won the BB Blockbuster, taking her off the block.

Chuk was eliminated in a 9-1 vote, giving Barrett another week in the Big Brother Household.

The FAP alliance lived on, as did the Crossovers and Wolf Pack, while The Tool Shed has fallen apart.

Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of Big Brother!

Haley is sad to have lost her BB BFF and is determined to redirect her game.

Barrett loves this new turn of events now that Chuk is gone and Haley and Kamu no longer are in an alliance.

La Trice still wants Haley gone.

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Haley talks to Angela about being bullied in the house and they make amends, albeit with a little less trust.

In a flashback, La Trice tells Haley to go to her room?

Melody says she needs to win HOH so her alliance can take control of the house.

Haley also makes amends with Kamu, again, with a little less trust.

HOH comp time! They travel to December 31, 1999….for a Y2K New Year’s Eve style party. Two people will face off and have to ring in a zone with the most bugs, marking them for deletion until there is one person standing….winning HOH.

Kamu is eliminated first, followed by Angela, Haley, Drew, Taylor, Devens, Dee, Mallory, Melody and Barrett….meaning Yash wins HOH!

Dee thinks this means she and Devens are safe, but she worries about Angela’s safety. Angela herself is also worried and plans on crying to get her way.

Melody worries about going on the block.

Taylor is excited Yash won and thinks she is safe.

Dee and Devens do a happy dance because they think they are also safe due to them being in the Wolf Pack alliance with Yash. They think Melody, Angela and Haley are in danger.

Later on, Dee pretends to worry about her safety with Barrett to throw him off the scent regarding her alliance with Yash.

Speaking of Yash, he isn’t sure what to do but is considering targeting the icons. He also considers putting Melody up as a pawn. Kamu thinks putting Dee up is a good idea since she targeted him in the past.

Melody wins BB Time Capsule! However, she gets a punishment…Lord of the Latrine, to be exact….where she has to dress as the Latrine and announce when people need to use the potty.

There is more talk about who to put on the block, with cracks forming in the Wolf Pack.

Devens wants Dee safe, but also wants to find a way to keep Angela. He talks to Dee and he mulls over using his power. She is confused, so she decides to use her power with Yash in order to save herself.

Yash tells Angela she might be a pawn, but she wants to do everything in her power to stay off the block, so she tries to convince him other people are involved in taking him down.

Later on, Yash talks to Dee about being a pawn. She offers to use her power, which he considers so he could buy a ton of Chipotle with that money.

Nomination ceremony time! Haley, Angela and Dee are all on the block. Yash decided not to take the bribe. Angela plans to clean house, along with Dee, who vows to get revenge.

Devens thinks it may be time to use his own power.

Who will win POV? Will the Wolf Pack fall apart? Will Devens use his power? What happens to Dee’s power?

These questions, and many others, will be answered on the next episode of Big Brother!

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