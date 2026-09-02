Big Brother 28: Mallory Aurichio Speaks
Big Brother 28: Mallory Aurichio Speaks
Mallory talks about her time on the show in an exit interview via CBS.
Outline
Alliance Trust and Strategy
- Mallory explains that she trusted the Mosh Pit alliance, specifically Dee, because Barrett provided consistent reassurance.
- She notes that her decision to trust them was based on logic rather than her gut instinct.
- Mallory identifies Melody as the player she is currently rooting for to win.
- Regarding betrayals, Mallory feels most betrayed by Drew throughout the season.
- If Mallory had won HOH, she stated her intention to target all three members of the Icons.
Relationship with Other Players
- Mallory clarifies that while she, Taylor, and Yash never formed an official alliance, they did discuss working together.
- She explains that once the Mosh Pit was established, she believed forming a solidified alliance with everyone else would have been a mistake.
- During the superlatives portion, Mallory identifies Jason as the house’s biggest gossip.
- She names Devin as likely being the biggest liar in the house.
Final Reflections
- Mallory declines to participate in the question regarding who the biggest flirt is in the house.
- When asked if there is anyone she never intends to speak to again, Mallory responds that there is no such person.
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