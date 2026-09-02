Big Brother 28: Mallory Aurichio Speaks

Gameplay Strategy

Mallory explains her decision to trust the Mosh Pit alliance, specifically Dee, because she received reassurance from Barrett and prioritized logic over her intuition. She notes that she is currently rooting for Melody to win.

Betrayal and Targets

Mallory feels most betrayed by Drew throughout the season.

feels most betrayed by throughout the season. If Mallory had held the HOH position, she would have targeted all three members of the Icons alliance.

Alliance Dynamics

Mallory addresses why she did not form a formal alliance with Taylor, Yash, and Lala. While she, Taylor, and Yash discussed working together, they never established an official alliance. She believes that forming a solidified group with everyone left out of the majority would have been a mistake once the Mosh Pit was established.

Player Perceptions