Big Brother 28: Chuk Anyanwu Speaks

Recently evicted houseguest Chuk Anyanwu opened up about his time on the show. Here are his thoughts via CBS:

ON THE HOUSE ALLIANCES AND ICONS:

Chuk feels as if they shouldn’t have trusted the icons so easily, saying he and others thought they were going to be so loyal to them….but hindsight is 20/20. That being said, he thinks they should have known they were there to play and while it was surprising, it wasn’t that shocking.

ON BIG BROTHER KNOWLEDGE:

He admits that he never did a deep dive on the show and didn’t know how the game worked as well as he should have, and he takes full responsibility for that.

His plan was to go in trusting his gut and aligning with strong people, thinking they would have his back if he lost a competition. He also planned on laying low in the house, thinking it would benefit his game.

“Because the $750,000, I took it with maybe a little bit too much seriousness while I was in those houses, not building certain relationships the minute I felt someone was trying to get me out, and truly open, truly only opening up to like two people in the house because I just could not trust anyone,” he says.

ON NOT HAVING SUPPORT IN THE HOUSE:

Chuk admits he knew early on that he didn’t have the house behind him, admitting that he was guarded and laying low. He wishes he would have loosened up a bit and not taken things so seriously.

He also knew he would be a target when he was up for eviction against Barrett, saying he knew his rival was loved by the house and was a good competitor.

ON WHO HE WISH HE WORKED WITH:

He says he wishes he could have worked with anyone who could have changed his standings in the game, but based on the way he was playing, doesn’t name anyone specific.

However, he says that while he did feel loyalty to Haley and Kamu, but things changed after Kamu went up to La Trice the week of his eviction.

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