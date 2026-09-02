Dancing With The Stars Season 35 Cast Reveal Announced

The time has come for us to reveal which celebrities will be competing on this season of Dancing With the Stars, which will premiere on September 15th as part of a two-night special event.

Hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are returning, as well as judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.

As previously reported, Guillermo Rodriguez of Jimmy Kimmel fame will be paired with Witney Carson, who will be returning as our reigning champion after winning with Robert Irwin.

The other celebrities and pros are as follows:

90s TV and film icon Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa Hanson star Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik Savannah Bananas star Jackson Olson and Emma Slater Summer House star Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong Paralympian Ezra Frech and Daniella Kara Karagach Love Thy Nader star Sarah Jane Nader and Hailey Bills Actor Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson The Traitors and Love Island star Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas Comedian and content creator Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold Olympian Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Conner Leavitt and Adele Zaikman Food Network star Giada de Laurentiis and Alan Bersten Reality star Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgress Actress Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy

Best of luck to all our couples!

Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]