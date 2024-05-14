Posted by

ABC Announces Fall 2024 Schedule

On the heels of its fifth consecutive season as the No. 1 entertainment network among Adults 18-49, ABC announced its 2024-2025 fall primetime schedule today. The lineup features new scripted dramas backed by prolific creative teams and a deep bench of established fan-favorite series. Additionally, “The Bachelor” franchise expands with its newest iteration.

“We have a lot to celebrate as we gear up to deliver a fall season that’s packed with compelling new series, beloved fan favorites and must-see live events,” said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group. “We’re focused on driving our viewership with an expanding slate anchored by best-in-class talent and supported by the enviable and combined reach of ABC and Hulu.”

From the brilliant mind of Ryan Murphy and starring Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson, comes high-octane procedural “Doctor Odyssey.” Max (Jackson) is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It’s all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore. The series joins the Thursday night lineup alongside “9-1-1,” which is currently tied as the season’s No. 1 drama in Adults 18-49, and the longest-running primetime medical drama in television history, “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Joining the beloved competition series “Dancing with the Stars” on Tuesdays is freshman drama “High Potential,” from Oscar®-nominated writer Drew Goddard and based on the popular French series. The crime procedural stars the incomparable Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, a single mom with an exceptional mind whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective.

After more than 43 million viewers tuned in to the debut of “The Golden Bachelor” across platforms last fall, “The Golden Bachelorette” joins the Wednesday night lineup, where one radiant woman in her golden years will have a second chance at finding love. Then, a new season of Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award-winning comedy “Abbott Elementary” will premiere, followed by the ABC News Studios documentary series “Scamanda.” Based on the No. 1 podcast of the same name, “Scamanda” tells the story of Amanda Riley — a wife, mother, blogger and Christian — whose tragic cancer tale captivates thousands. But Amanda has a secret that she’s dying to keep, and after an anonymous tip to an investigative reporter, her own words may prove to be her downfall.

These shows will be joined in the fall by previously announced returning unscripted staples “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” which celebrates a monumental 35th season, and “Shark Tank,” as well as popular films under “The Wonderful World of Disney” umbrella.

New seasons of returning dramas “The Rookie” and “Will Trent” will debut midseason, along with the celebratory farewell season of legacy comedy “The Conners.” Also returning midseason are “American Idol,” “The Bachelor,” “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” and “What Would You Do?” “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” from executive producer Reese Witherspoon and hosted by world-renowned organizing duo Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit, is also set to debut.

All episodes will be available next day on Hulu.

Fall premiere dates will be announced soon, and additional midseason announcements will be made at a later time.

ABC FALL PRIMETIME SCHEDULE (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific). New shows are in bold.

DAY TIME SERIES MONDAY 8:00 p.m. “Monday Night Football” on select Mondays this fall / TBA programming TUESDAY 8:00 p.m “Dancing with the Stars” 10:00 p.m “High Potential” WEDNESDAY 8:00 p.m. “The Golden Bachelorette” 9:30 p.m. “Abbott Elementary” 10:00 p.m. “Scamanda” THURSDAY 8:00 p.m. “9-1-1” 9:00 p.m. “Doctor Odyssey” 10:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” FRIDAY 8:00 p.m. “Shark Tank” 9:00 p.m. “20/20” (two hours) SATURDAY 7:30 p.m. College Football SUNDAY 7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” 8:00 p.m. “The Wonderful World of Disney”