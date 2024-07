Tune In Alert: RuPaul’s Drag Race 2/15

What: In this episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, The queens impersonate celebrities in a quick-witted TV game show. Fashion designer Marc Jacobs stops by the workroom, while Kristin Chenoweth and Nicole Byer (Girl Code) guest judge.

When: Thursday, February 15 at 8/7c

Where: VH1