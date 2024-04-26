Starz May 2024 Programming

“Black Mafia Family” (“BMF”) concludes its third season on Friday, May 10 at midnight on the STARZ app. On linear, the season three finale will debut on STARZ Friday, May 10 at 8:00 PM ET /PT in the U.S. and at 9:00 PM ET in Canada. “BMF” recounts the inspiring true legends of two brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late ‘80s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country known as the Black Mafia Family. This season we parachute into the early ‘90s with Meech moving to Atlanta where Black excellence is prominent and Black businesses are thriving. Meech seeks to build upon the BMF empire in the south that he and Terry fostered in Detroit and rise to the top of the Atlanta drug scene. In Atlanta, he meets his new love interest, Angel (Kadianne Whyte), an exotic dancer. Terry remains in Detroit to take care of the business and his second child with girlfriend Lawanda (Sydney Mitchell), while juggling his ongoing affair with love interest Markisha (La La Anthony). Yet, as Meech expands BMF outside of Detroit and new local competition comes after Terry, both brothers take on enemies more ruthless in their ways than they have ever seen who threaten to destroy the whole empire. BMF continues to humanize the choices of the brothers’ business, and their pursuits of the American Dream. Please note, there is no new episode of “BMF” on Friday, May 3 Friday, May 10 “ BMF” *Season Three Finale

“ Episode 310, “Prime Time”

Linear Premiere Friday, May 10 at 8:00 PM ET /PT, 7:00 CT Meech and Terry return to Atlanta and their American Dream is almost taken from them after the authorities are tipped off about their recent Miami endeavor. The brothers work together to retrieve everything they have worked hard for, and plan to expand to St. Louis and other cities with Miami as a hub. They head to Mexico to re-up on their supply. Meech and Terry are in for one of their greatest adventures.