The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Snark and Highlights for 3/13/2024
-Kathy’s reunion dress is GORGEOUS! She looks amazing.
-Since when is Kathy the grand dame of Beverly Hills?
-It is so sweet Kathy is there to support Kyle despite their ups and downs.
-These flashbacks are making me so sad.
-What happened to Sutton? According to People, she had bronchitis and was exhausted and dehydrated, but I hope she is okay!
-They are taking her to the hospital….this looks serious.
-Okay, they are taking her to lay down.
-Kathy is texting and chatting with Erika through this…..and thinks this happened so Kathy couldn’t go after her.
-I am so glad Garcelle is with her and giving her food. What a good friend.
-I didn’t know there was all this bad blood with Mauricio and Rick Hilton.
-Sutton is going to the hospital and Garcelle is going with her. That is a good friend.
-I am so glad Kathy and Kyle seemed to have patched things up.
-Finally, we are getting to the stuff about Kyle and Mauricio.
-Has Annemarie said anything tonight?
-I understand Kyle doesn’t want to get into specifics about what happened with Mauricio, but to me, it seems like they drifted apart.
-Tons of couples did just fine when one of them did DWTS. I can see being a bit jealous but saying you never would have okayed it is a bit extreme too.
-If they are separated, then they are allowed to date other people, no? I understand why she would feel weird seeing the skiing pictures or the Emma pictures, but if they aren’t together, there is nothing she can do.
-That being said, seeing Kyle like this really breaks my heart.
-How did Crystal get sent stuff about Kyle and Morgan….and why?
-The ladies all thought Morgan and Kyle are together.
-Going to the doctor with a friend seems like a decent thing to do. I’d take my friends to the doctor if they needed it.
-Basically, everyone suspects something was going on with Kyle and Morgan, but never said anything until now?
-No matter what went on, is going on, it isn’t right to force Kyle to come out if she doesn’t want to.
-Morgan and Kyle are NOT a couple, but Kyle loves her. However, she isn’t sure if she can see herself with Kyle.
-Merce’s ashes are there too? For real? I thought Andy was joking!
-This reunion was completely useless.
-Sutton is going to be fine!
-Kyle saw Morgan in concert and is separated from Maurico while living under the same roof.