Breaking
The Masked Singer Recap for 3/27/2024
Night Court Recap for Duke’s A Hazard
The Amazing Race Recap for Trust But Verify
Kate Middleton Reveals Cancer Battle
Next Level Chef Recap for You Wanna Pizza Me
TMZ INVESTIGATES: WHERE IS KATE MIDDLETON Preview
The Masked Singer: All About the Pasta
Shirley Wins SOFEE
The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion Looks
Will Trent Recap for 3/26/2024
NBC Summer 2024 Schedule
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Worth the Cooties
Fraggle Rock Season 2 Preview
Bachelorette Announced as Joey Chooses Fiancée
So You Think You Can Dance Top Ten Revealed
Masterchef Junior Recap for Magic Castle
Masterchef Junior Recap for 3/18/2024
The Food That Built America Recap for Let Them Bake Cake
Quiet on Set Preview 2
So Help Me Todd Recap for Dial Margaret for Murder
Night Court Recap for Wheelers of Fortune
The Amazing Race Recap for 3/13/2024
Next Level Chef Recap for Don’t Have A Cow Man
Taylor Swift Eras (Taylor’s Version) Special Now on Disney Plus
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for A Tablespoon of Dad
The Baxters Sneak Peek
Young Sheldon Recap for A Frankenstein’s Monster and a Crazy Church Guy
Buying Beverly Hills Sneak Peek
Fox Announces Summer 2024 Lineup
The Masked Singer: Doggone Good Reveal
CBS Renews Ghosts and Fire Country
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Snark and Highlights for 3/13/2024
Lethally Blonde Preview
America’s Most Wanted Captures Fourth Fugitive in Three Weeks
Masterchef Junior Recap for Under the Sea
Night Court Recap for Chips Ahoy
Eugene Levy Gets Walk of Fame Star
Masterchef Junior Recap for Eating Emoji
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for The Heart Attack Boys
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Tayo Time
Young Sheldon Recap for Ants on a Log and a Cheating Winker
Critics Choice Super Awards 2024 Nominees Announced
The Offseason to Document Female Soccer Players
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Snark and Highlights for 3/6/2024
Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik Reunite for Young Sheldon Finale
The Masked Singer: Who Booked It Out of There?
CBS Announces Young Sheldon Spinoff
Quiet on the Set Preview
Will Trent Recap for 3/5/2024
Trailer Released for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour
Wed. Mar 27th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

The Masked Singer Recap for 3/27/2024

By Sammi Turano Mar 27, 2024 #dr ken jeong #fox #jenny mccarthy #nick cannon #Recap #rita ora #robin thicke #the masked singer #The Masked Singer Recap for 3/27/2024
The Masked Singer Recap for 3/27/2024

The Masked Singer Recap for 3/27/2024

-It is TV theme song night on The Masked Singer! The judges are all dressed up like Gilligan’s Island characters.

The Clock: She has had a fair of ups and downs in life but has always been renewed. When times were rough, she saw the positive in life and appreciates her children more than anything….in short, she takes the good and the bad in life.

She sings the Good Times theme song and is actually pretty good. However, the entire look—including the show living room and her outfit make it stand out more than anything.

Jill Whelan from The Love Boat, aka Vicki , gives her clue: Love and Boat combine to make a hit, which Clock knows first hand!

Guesses: Stephanie Mills, Debbie Allen, Janet Jackson

 

-Poodle Moth: She says sometimes the ones you love leave….like her father, who never contacted her or responded to her letters after walking out of her family. She wrote herself a letter saying she is enough and wants others to see that they are also enough.

Tonight, she sings Unwritten from The Hills and although she is good, the vocals are a bit…quiet….it is kind of hard to hear her.

Her clue is presented by Heidi and Spencer Pratt from The Hills. A choir sings the theme song from Gilmore Girls, which represents a connection to her life.

Guesses: Melissa McCarthy, Lauren Graham, Connie Britton

 

Lizard: He turned down the chance to work in animation to become a performer….and is one of the most recognized people in the world.

See also  Snake Oil Recap for 10/25/2023

He sings the theme song to Scooby Doo and is so cute! I thinks this is the best performance of the night….I love it!

His clue is brought on stage by a ‘Scooby’ dog in the Mystery Van. A dog helped him reach an even bigger audience. A Snoop Dogg connection, maybe?

Guesses: Michael Bivins, Ray J, Sisqo

 

The Real Housewives-esque taglines are hilarious!

 

Wildcard!!!!

 

Sir Lion: He comes from a ‘well-known pride’ and knows everyone from Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise and maybe Jerry Seinfeld. He is another one with ups and downs in life and his career.

His theme song is the Married….With Children song. Wow, he is GOOD. He beings wildcard to a whole new level. I love him!

The clue is presented by a Dino from The Flintstones and is a bone with a co-star. He was on a show with Betty Rubble….so Rosie O’Donnell, who played her in the movie.

Guesses: Anderson Cooper, Ryan Seacrest, Andy Cohen

 

Lizard and Sir Lion are in the bottom two and must do a sing-off. They sing Who Are You, which is the Masked Singer theme song. They both do a good job, but how are they in the bottom two? I thought they were the best of the night!

 

Sir Lion is eliminated! I don’t get it, I thought he was fantastic. WTF, WTF? It is none other than Billy Bush!! I never would have guessed him at all….WOW!

 

UNMASKING MOMENT: https://youtu.be/DoutaOxomrQ

BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/aKQe-BbUO4Q

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]
See also  The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex Wives Club Premiere Snark and Highlights

Related posts:

The Masked Singer Recap for 3/27/2024The Masked Singer: Who Booked It Out of There? The Masked Singer Recap for The Plot ChickensThe Masked Singer Recap for The Plot Chickens The Masked Singer Recap for The Spicy SixThe Masked Singer Recap for The Spicy Six The Masked Dancer Recap for Five Fan FavoritesThe Masked Dancer Recap for Five Fan Favorites

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

Night Court Recap for Duke’s A Hazard

Sammi Turano Mar 27, 2024
Recaps

The Amazing Race Recap for Trust But Verify

Sammi Turano Mar 27, 2024
Recaps

Next Level Chef Recap for You Wanna Pizza Me

Sammi Turano Mar 27, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

The Masked Singer Recap for 3/27/2024

Recaps

Night Court Recap for Duke’s A Hazard

Recaps

The Amazing Race Recap for Trust But Verify

Celebrity News

Kate Middleton Reveals Cancer Battle

Real madrid faces frustration with 1 1 draw against rayo vallecano amidst kylian mbappé speculation.