Breaking
Kids Baking Championship Finale Recap for 2/26/2024
Dolly Parton and Melissa Manchester Collaborate
So Help Me Todd Recap for Your Day in Court
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/19/2024
Next Level Chef Recap for Curry in a Hurry
SAG Awards 2024 Winners
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Kill the Cat
Night Court Recap for Taught and Bothered
Hendrie Sneak Peek
Young Sheldon Recap for A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog
Young Sheldon Recap for A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy
America’s Most Wanted Captures Third Fugitive of the Season
SAG Awards 2024 Presenters Announced
Masterchef Junior Cast Announced
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Snark and Highlights for 2/28/2024
The Amazing Race 36 Cast Announced
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/21/2024
Shayda Wins SOFEE
America’s Most Wanted Captures Another Criminal
America’s Most Wanted’s New Season Leads to Another Capture
AGT Fantasy League Winner Announced
Will Trent Premiere QuickCap for 2/20/2024
Will Trent QuickCap for 2/27/2024
The Young and the Restless Renewed for Four More Seasons
The Voice 25 Blind Audition Winners Part 1
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/19/2024
AGT Fantasy League Finale Recap Part 1
So Help Me Todd Recap for 2/15/2024
Night Court Recap for Broadway Danny Gurgs
Jessie James Decker Welcomes Son with Eric Decker
The Bachelor Recap for the Week of 2/12/2024
ICYMI: Next Level Chef Teams Announced
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/12/2024
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for The Dead Eyes of a Respectful Son
Young Sheldon Recap for 2/15/2024
Apples Never Fall Preview
TMZ Investigates Covers Kevin Costner Divorce Drama
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/14/2024
Lawmen Bass Reeves Release News
Boat Story Sneak Peek
Pathological The Lies of Joran Van Der Sloot Preview
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 1/29/2024
Vanderpump Rules Recap for 2/7/2024
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 2/6/2024
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/12/2024
Super Bowl 58 Snark and Highlights
Taylor Swift Arrives at Super Bowl
TCA Announces Show News for ABC
The Bachelor Recap for 2/6/2024
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Nominees Announced
Fri. Mar 1st, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Kids Baking Championship Finale Recap for 2/26/2024

By Sammi Turano Mar 1, 2024 #duff goldman #food network #kbc #Kids Baking Championship #Kids Baking Championship Finale Recap for 2/26/2024 #Recap #Valerie Bertinelli
Kids Baking Championship Finale Recap for 2/26/2024

Kids Baking Championship Finale Recap for 2/26/2024

-Tonight’s penultimate challenge is for the kids to make tie-dyed donuts with matching ice cream.

-Lila makes her donuts with the color baked in them.

-Levi makes a fried and baked donut….both with a patriotic theme.

-Tasi makes coconut ice cream with ube and raspberry. Her donut has a pumpkin filling and a maple glaze.

-Levi’s baked donuts get stuck to the pan, so he must start over. He then burns his fried donuts, so he is upset and doesn’t know what to do.

-TWIST! They must add a mix in made from scratch.

-Lila’s donuts look amazing….almost too pretty to eat.

-Oscar makes a coconut ice cream with white chocolate, pineapple curd and raspberry….or his version of a pina colada.

-Tasi helps Levi with his creme anglaise, which is so sweet. They spill a bit and make a mess.

-Levi makes vanilla ice cream with strawberry and chocolate chip cookies.

-Oscar’s vanilla fried donut has a strawberry filling. However, he is falling behind and must hurry to catch up. He makes his cookie bar thinner in order for it to bake faster.

-Tasi has a blast mixing all her colors together.

-Levi has issues with his filling curdling.

-Lila looks so cute whisking with both hands. She mixes both flavors into her ice cream and almost falls, but is able to save herself and her ice cream.

-Levi finally gets his lemon curd to work. However, he doesn’t have time to fill the donuts, so he mixes it into the ice cream and just makes a tie dye glaze. It comes out too dark, but he hopes for the best.

See also  The Bachelorette Recap for 12/21/2020: Fantasy Suite Night

-Oscar’s cookies aren’t cooked through, but it is too late for him to do anything about it.

-Before long, it is time to present the donuts and ice cream. Duff and Valerie give the pros and cons of each one before deliberating.

-Lila wins the challenge, sending her into the finale and the spirit stick.

-Tasi is also in the finale.

-Levi and Oscar are in the bottom two, with Levi going home.

 

HOUR TWO!

-The final three will have to make a science fair themed cake……as in a volcano cake!

-They must choose from a tropical, polar or forest volcano and bake their cake in five hours.

-Lila has the polar volcano. She isn’t sure what to do, so she puts on her thinking cap to make it work. She decides on a chocolate caramel cake with an ombre design with penguins. There is also a hazelnut flavor added to the top.

-Tasi has the tropical volcano, so she makes a coconut cake with various fruits with a palm tree design.

-Oscar has the forest volcano and makes a lemon cake with lemon curd with pistachio. He uses rice crispy treats to decorate.

-Oscar runs into problems with flecks in his curd. He must strain it to make it work properly.

-Oscar and Tasi pinky promising that her curd tastes like guava is so cute.

-Tasi’s cake falls due to a broken shelf in the fridge, so Oscar rushes to help her, much to her delight. Duff and Val are also thrilled and compliment his kindness.

-Tasi uses modeling chocolate for her volcano and lava chocolate for the lava. Marshmallow fondant finishes the look.

See also  Unsolved Mysteries Recap for Body in Bags

-Oscar uses rice crispy treats for his terrain.

-TWIST! They need to make sugar flames for the top of their cakes.

-Lila uses liquid sugar in different colors for her flames. However, she has trouble getting the cup in for the smoke, so she must improvise.

-Before long, it is time to present the cakes. Val and Duff give the pros and cons on each before deliberating.

-THE WINNER OF THIS SEASON OF KIDS BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP IS……LILA!!!

-The hugs she got from Oscar and Tasi made me so happy!

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 2 Average: 3]

Related posts:

Kids Baking Championship Finale Recap for 2/26/2024Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/29/2024 Kids Baking Championship Finale Recap for 2/26/2024Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/1/2024 Kids Baking Championship Finale Recap for 2/26/2024Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/8/2024 Kids Baking Championship Finale Recap for 2/26/2024Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/22/2024

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

So Help Me Todd Recap for Your Day in Court

Sammi Turano Mar 1, 2024
cold cases Missing Persons Recaps True Crime

America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/19/2024

Sammi Turano Mar 1, 2024
Recaps

Next Level Chef Recap for Curry in a Hurry

Sammi Turano Mar 1, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Kids Baking Championship Finale Recap for 2/26/2024

Music

Dolly Parton and Melissa Manchester Collaborate

Recaps

So Help Me Todd Recap for Your Day in Court

cold cases Missing Persons Recaps True Crime

America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/19/2024

In 1956 france, a priest is violently murdered, and sister irene begins to investigate.