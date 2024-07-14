The Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap for 7/14/2024

-The kids on this show are soooo cute.

-This dinner with Melissa, Joey and Donna seems super awkward.

-Donna wants a gentleman friend and not a guy to take care of….I say….get it, girl!

-I had no idea Donna was widowed two times.

-The Golden P…..wow, this is not the dinnertime conversation I was expecting to hear from the Gorgas….at least not with Donna around.

-I am loving this heart to heart with Dolores and Margaret. They seem like they can call each other out on their BS, but still be there for each other at the end of the day.

-Danielle and Melissa seem to be bonding over fashion. Do I see a Boujie Kidz/Envy collab in the future?

-Danielle’s kids are going to do a Kidz Bop video because….why not?

-Danielle admitting that she is too weak to talk to her father because of her falling out with her brother is not something I can relate to, but in a way I can understand why she talks to him through Nate. My guess is she is protecting her heart.

-There is something so cute about the women FaceTiming while do their makeup. There is something so comfortable about the whole thing.

-Jennifer is going to both the fashion show and Teresa’s event…..so it is okay for her to be friends with both Melissa and Teresa (or at least go to events for both of them) but she is upset when Teresa does the same with her and Danielle? Okay, then!

-Dolores wants to see the best in everyone, but even she knows this friend group is probably a lost cause.

-This seems to be a huge fashion show….which is surprising because I had no idea Envy was so popular.

-FRANKIE!!!!! YAY!!! I am so happy to see him and Brittany.

-Danielle’s ‘I hate Jennifer’ montage was….a choice.

-The guys hugging Frankie over his dog dying is so sweet.

-Frankie is not engaged yet because he cancelled the trip to take care of his dog before she crossed the rainbow bridge. RIP Lolli.

-Despite all the drama with him and Teresa, I love how much Joey loves and supports Melissa. He looked so proud of her at the fashion show and it made me so happy.

-Teresa! Where have you been, girl? I think this is the first time since the phone call with Jennifer that we have seen her in this episode.

-It is so weird seeing Namaste Bitches references knowing the podcast no longer exists and that Melissa P and Teresa are no longer friends.

-It is so sad Danielle’s dad didn’t come to yet another event. I know he and Danielle have issues, but he could at least be there for his grandkids?

-Teresa is dressed to the nines for her live podcast show, Jennifer looks like she is off to a casual dinner, Jackie looks like she is going grocery shopping and Jen F looks like she is off to a PTA meeting on the left side of her dress and to the club on the right side. Nobody looks like they are going to the same place.

-Surprise, surprise, Danielle went to the podcast event. It is actually very sweet of her to go.

-Jennifer is talking to some rando about Danielle, who walks by either ignoring her or biding her time before she actually does something.

-Teresa reading her journals is so moving and relatable, especially when it comes to protecting her peace.

-As soon as the event is over, Danielle and Jennifer begin fighting because of course they do.

-Teresa tries to keep the peace while Dolores tries to calm everyone down and not ruin Teresa’s night.

-Sadly, Danielle and Jennifer snipe at each other, which causes Jennifer to scream at Dolores for not defending her and Teresa being the one to calm everyone down.

-Jen F and Jackie quietly escaping is probably the funniest thing to happen on the show this season.

-More next week, stay tuned.