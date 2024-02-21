Masterchef Junior Cast Announced
12 PINT-SIZED JUNIOR CHEFS ENTER THE KITCHEN IN A NEW SEASON OF
MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, PREMIERING
MONDAY, MARCH 4 AT 8/7c ON FOX
AND NEXT DAY ON HULU!
Judges and Mentors Gordon Ramsay,
Daphne Oz and Aarón Sánchezreturn
alongside new judge Tilly Ramsay
MEET THE YOUNG CULINARY CONTESTANTS:
|Alfred
Age: 11
Hometown: Binford, ND
Food Dream: To write a Midwest kids’ cookbook
|Asher
Age: 8
Hometown: Yakima, WA
Food Dream: To become a chef and write a cookbook
|Bre
Age: 10
Hometown: Burbank, CA
Food Dream: To open an affordable food truck
|Bryson
Age: 11
Hometown: Opelika, AL
Food Dream: To have a cheese mobile food truck
|Jason
Age: 9
Hometown: San Gabriel, CA
Food Dream: To have a TV show and write a cookbook
|Jordyn
Age: 8
Hometown: Greensboro, NC
Food Dream: To open a restaurant
|Kristell
Age: 10
Hometown: Austin, TX
Food Dream: To have a food truck
|Lilo
Age: 9
Hometown: Ann Arbor, MI
Food Dream: To open a restaurant
|Lydia
Age: 9
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
Food Dream: To open a restaurant
|Michael
Age: 11
Hometown: New Smyma, FL
Food Dream: To open a restaurant with his mom
|Miles
Age: 10
Hometown: College Station, TX
Food Dream: To write a kids’ cookbook
|Remy
Age: 10
Hometown: Hollywood, FL
Food Dream: To connect with my community through cooking
One talented young chef will be named
America’s newest MasterChef Junior, taking home
a trophy and $100,000 grand prize!
