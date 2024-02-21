Breaking
TV News

Masterchef Junior Cast Announced

Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/11/2023MASTERCHEF JUNIOR Backplate © FOX 2022

Masterchef Junior Cast Announced

12 PINT-SIZED JUNIOR CHEFS ENTER THE KITCHEN IN A NEW SEASON OF

 MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, PREMIERING

MONDAY, MARCH 4 AT 8/7c ON FOX

AND NEXT DAY ON HULU!

 

Judges and Mentors Gordon Ramsay,

Daphne Oz and Aarón Sánchezreturn

alongside new judge Tilly Ramsay

 

MEET THE YOUNG CULINARY CONTESTANTS:

Alfred

Age: 11

Hometown: Binford, ND

Food Dream: To write a Midwest kids’ cookbook

 Asher

Age: 8

Hometown: Yakima, WA

Food Dream: To become a chef and write a cookbook
Bre

Age: 10

Hometown: Burbank, CA

Food Dream: To open an affordable food truck

 Bryson

Age: 11

Hometown: Opelika, AL

Food Dream: To have a cheese mobile food truck
Jason

Age: 9

Hometown: San Gabriel, CA

Food Dream: To have a TV show and write a cookbook

 Jordyn

Age: 8

Hometown: Greensboro, NC

Food Dream: To open a restaurant
Kristell

Age: 10

Hometown: Austin, TX

Food Dream: To have a food truck

 Lilo

Age: 9

Hometown: Ann Arbor, MI

Food Dream: To open a restaurant
Lydia

Age: 9

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Food Dream: To open a restaurant

 Michael

Age: 11

Hometown: New Smyma, FL

Food Dream: To open a restaurant with his mom
Miles

Age: 10

Hometown: College Station, TX

Food Dream: To write a kids’ cookbook

 Remy

Age: 10

Hometown: Hollywood, FL

Food Dream: To connect with my community through cooking

One talented young chef will be named 

America’s newest MasterChef Junior, taking home 

a trophy and $100,000 grand prize!

