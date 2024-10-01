Carl Weathers Dead at 76

Carl Weathers Dead at 76

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Actor Carl Weathers, known for being in hits such as Rocky and Happy Gilmore, has died. He was 76 years old.

According to Deadline and Variety, the former NFL linebacker “died peacefully in his sleep” on Thursday, Feb. 1. There was no cause of death revealed as of press time.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” said the family, adding, “Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend.”

Carl also appeared in The Mandalorian, Predator, Arrested Development and countless other projects throughout his decades long career. He also worked as a director, notably on the set of The Mandalorian FBI and Chicago Med.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time