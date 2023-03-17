0 0

Lance Reddick Dead at 60

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Lance Reddick, best known for his roles in The Wire and John Wick has died. He was 60 years old.

His rep released the following statement to the media:

“Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes. Lance was best known for his roles in The Wire, Bosch, Netflix’s Resident Evil and the John Wick films. He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick. Donations in his memory can be made to in Baltimore, his hometown. Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time.”

The Fringe alum was on tour for John Wick: Chapter 4 at the time of his death. He was scheduled to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show next week to promote the movie.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

