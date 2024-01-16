Breaking
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Recap for 1/16/2024
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Preview
Backstage Creations Announces 2024 Emmy Awards Gift Suite Swag
Night Court Actor Richard Moll Dead at 80
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/30/2023
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/24/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/10/2024
GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT Release Date Announced
Young Sheldon to End in 2024
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/9/2024
SAG Awards 2024 Nominees Announced
Golden Globes 2024 Winners and Highlights
Critics Choice Association to Honor Harrison Ford
Get The Look: Jenna Lyons
OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek
Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/15/2024
The Masked Singer Recap for 10/4/2023
Lessons in Chemistry Wins SOFEE
Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima are Married
Girl in the Video: Meet Andrew Lee Potts
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/11/2024
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Presenters Announced
Emmy Awards 2024: All the Winners
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/8/2024
Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Preview
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/1/2023
Actor Christian Oliver Dead at 51
The Good Doctor to End in 2024
What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/19/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/2/2024
Gen V Special Preview
PaleyFest 2023 News
Biosphere Sneak Peek
Unsung Hero Preview
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Baketivity
Big Brother 25 Recap for 11/2/2023
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/15/2024
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/6/2023
Chantelle Albers: TVGrapevine’s Top Actress for 2023
NSYNC Debuts as Trolls
20/20 Recap for Missing From the Mall
Lego Masters Recap for 10/26/2023
Big Brother 25 Recap for 11/5/2023
Fugitive Dreams Sneak Peek
Squid Game: The Challenge Sneak Peek
Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris to Host We Are Family
Doja Cat The Scarlet Tour in VR Preview
Imperfect Sneak Peek
Tue. Jan 16th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Recap for 1/16/2024

By Sammi Turano Jan 16, 2024 #Bravo #Bravo Tv #Recap #rhoslc #The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City #The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion #The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Recap for 1/16/2024
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Recap for 1/16/2024THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Pictured: "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Key Art -- (Photo by: Bravo Media)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Recap for 1/16/2024

-Meredith complaining about being cold is such a mood, I would totally do the same thing.

-Monica’s family not meeting her in Bermuda is an Unsolved Mystery.

-No matter what kind of person Monica was to these women, no one deserves what she went through with her mom and family.

-Wait…Linda also tried to go on the show? Did I hear that correctly? What, did she want to be like Mama Dee…because honey, there is only ONE Mama Dee and no one gives a RIP about Linda.

-I am glad Whitney is being so understanding with Monica and the abuse she faced.

-So many of these ladies don’t have families or parents they are close with….and that is so sad.

-Monica fell down the stairs in Angie’s house. She wasn’t pushed….but technically she has the right to sue because she got hurt in her house….especially since she got hurt and if there was something wrong with the steps.

-Linda refused an Uber because she didn’t like the car?

-Now we are fighting over who was nasty to whom…..so everyone was mean to everyone.

-This is why your mom talks to a tree….WTF?

-Monica hates her mom is a theme to this episode….we get it already.

-You called my husband a penis head! Are we twelve? Sheesh.

-Monica explaining the background of her name and why she uses different last names is sad….but makes a lot of sense.

See also  Big Brother Recap for 10/22/2023

-Why would Jack send a shirtless picture for his visa? That makes no sense and sounds…..odd.

-Heather making Jack’s mission about her and making fun of Lisa’s way of practicing Mormonism really bothers me.

-I am confused as to why Whitney is getting heat for supporting Jack?

-Mary looks so pretty in that shade of blue.

-I didn’t have a Mary/Monica alliance on my bingo card, but here we are.

-Mary admits that she likes Angie, Monica and Meredith…..and that is about it.

-The appropriate way to respond to someone making fun of your house is to call someone inbred in the Book of Mary Cosby.

-Mary’s son says he is married, but there is no proof that this is true.

-Mary is gonna Mary no matter what the situation.

-Whitney and Mary will never get along…..that much is obvious.

-Mary thinks Whitney is racist….that is random.

-The racism comments are because she is Mormon…..but she isn’t accusing any of the other ladies of being racist? This makes no sense.

-What is this recording? Who is Monica talking about? Mary?

-Mary is being completely calm about this and is actually being very fair and nice to Monica about this.

-Conclusion next week, stay tuned.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Icy Apology: All The HighlightsThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Icy Apology: All The Highlights The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for Fishing For The TruthThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for Fishing For The Truth The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Friendship Roulette: The HighlightsThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Friendship Roulette: The Highlights The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for Gin and Bear ItThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for Gin and Bear It

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

The Amazing Race Recap for 11/30/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 16, 2024
Recaps

Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/24/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 16, 2024
Recaps

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/9/2024

Sammi Turano Jan 16, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Recap for 1/16/2024

TV News

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Preview

Misc.

Backstage Creations Announces 2024 Emmy Awards Gift Suite Swag

Celebrity Death

Night Court Actor Richard Moll Dead at 80

Mutual insurance companies offer the best value – techavation consulting. వినోద వార్తలు మరియు ప్రముఖుల గాసిప్.