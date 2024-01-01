The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/22/2023

-If I took a shot every time the phrase name ’em’ was uttered, I would be sloshed before the first commercial break.

-The whole Kyle and Sutton visit was completely useless.

-Erika and her mom seem to have a fun, yet unconventional relationship….but it seems really sweet.

-Garcelle saying her son is like a boyfriend is creepy AF.

-Garcelle’s teen years sound like they would be great stories to use for a teen sitcom.

-Why would Crystal compete with her brother’s ex-fiancée? That is creepy and makes no sense. That being said, she seems to be way too obsessed with Jeff and Vivi’s relationship.

-Sutton ‘matching’ with a horse is the cutest thing ever.

-Haven’t there always been rumors of Mau cheating? Why would this be any different?

-For someone who claims her mother gets on her nerves, Erika is pretty rude herself.

-So now we are Team Kyle/Dorit vs. Team Sutton/Garcelle. Again.

-Sutton’s photoshoot reminds me of the one they had with Sasha and Cody on General Hospital.

-Sixteen thousand dollars for an ugly bag? WTF?

-Kyle and Garcelle were working on a project together? I had no idea.

-Jax approaching Erika after last year’s fiasco is classy of him….and it was sweet of Crystal to be his ‘backup.’

-I am glad Erika apologized to Jax and the two of them made amends.

-DENISE FUCKING RICHARDS IS IN THE HOUSE!!!!!

-Black Girl Missing looks like it is going to be an incredible movie. Garcelle is a badass!

-Can these women put their drama aside for one night so Garcelle can enjoy her special night?

-Denise is much nicer and classier than I am…I could never play nice with people who treated me so crappy.

-Garcelle has every right to share her feelings regarding her children.

-For the next few minutes of this episode Dorit and Garcelle are getting along.

-I am so bored with the Kyle/Sutton drama.

-Maybe Kyle isn’t confiding because she isn’t ready or her problems are nobody else’s business?

