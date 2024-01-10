Breaking
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/10/2024
SAG Awards 2024 Nominees Announced
REBEL MOON PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE Preview
GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT Release Date Announced
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/9/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/5/2023
OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek
CBS Releases Statement Regarding the Death of Norman Lear
Pay or Die Sneak Peek
Snake Oil Recap for 10/25/2023
CW Acquires Crime Nation
The Brothers Sun Sneak Peek
The Masked Singer Recap for 11/15/2023
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/31/2023
In The Know Sneak Peek
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/1/2024
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/4/2024
Project Dorothy Sneak Peek
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Preview
BravoCon 2023 Day 1 News
Paris Hilton Welcomes Daughter
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dead at 96
The Masked Singer Recap for 11/8/2023
Dancing With the Stars Finale Recap for 12/5/2023
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/2/2023
Masterchef Finale Recap for 9/20/2023
The Marvels Final Preview
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/3/2024
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/2/2024
Bachelor Couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Announce Divorce
Glisten and the Merry Mission Trailer
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 10/26/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/31/2023
Sammi’s Favorite Things Friends Edition: The One With Friendsgiving Coffee
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/2/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/19/2023
Bachelor in Paradise Snark and Highlights for 10/5/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 10/26/2023
Actor Christian Oliver Dead at 51
Nigel Lythgoe Leaves So You Think You Can Dance
Letterkenny Final Season Preview
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/9/2024
What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season
Night Court Recap for The Roz Affair
Married to Medicine Recap for 11/12/2023
Joran van der Sloot Confesses to Natalee Holloway Murder After Nearly Two Decades
SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE Sneak Peek
Lego Masters Recap for 10/12/2023
The Masked Singer Results for 11/29/2023
Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris to Host We Are Family
Wed. Jan 10th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

TV News

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/10/2024

By Sammi Turano Jan 10, 2024 #Bravo #Bravo Tv #Recap #rhobh #the real housewives of beverly hills

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/10/2024

-Expecting a day trip with these women without a fight is like expecting a birthday party without cake.

-Erika has COVID and not going on the Ojai trip.

-I know Kyle doesn’t drink, but they can do a juice or tea tasting for her at the wine tasting instead. I know someone who had her teen niece at her bachelorette party and while everyone else had wine, the teenager had a special soda tasting so she wouldn’t feel left out. Why couldn’t the host do something like that for Kyle?

-Annemarie, where have you been hiding, girl?

-Okay, so Kyle does have nonalcoholic drinks…..that’s good.

-Kyle wants to leave LA? That’s random.

-These games never work…..why even bother?

-Happy birthday, would you ever date a woman was the weirdest segue ever.

-The scissoring demonstration was…..a choice.

-WTF is happening at this party? I am so confused.

-This was the weirdest party I have ever seen….and so random.

-That party was quick….and no fighting…..it’s a Housewives Miracle!

-Garcelle and her sons are hilarious together…..I wish we could have a whole show with them.

-I get Dorit’s PTSD issues, but PK has every right to be angry over how she acted during the anniversary surprise…..he is just stating it very poorly.

-Teddi is back!!

-Kyle interrupting the head of the organization/event to hear Morgan sing is…..a choice.

-Aw, Kim is at the event too!

-Garcelle still calling Teddi the Gnat is….unexpected and unintentionally hilarious.

See also  The Real Housewives of Dallas on Indefinite Hiatus

-I want whatever that blue drink Annemarie has at the bar…..it looks amazing.

-It is so surreal to see Portia all grown up….she was a baby when the show began!

-Lorene’s mom is breaking my heart….as an aside, her hair is so cute.

-Thank you, Garcelle! Why is Annemarie so obsessed about Sutton’s esophagus?

-Annemarie is WRONG!!! There are A LOT of things that can cause esophagus issues. Several autoimmune issues can cause problems with it….I know this for a FACT because I know people with the same issues Sutton has and they do NOT have eating disorders, drinking problems et al. Annemarie really needs to do better research. Also, maybe Sutton has trouble/doesn’t want to explain the specifics of the issue.

-This whole memorial is making me cry….my heart breaks for Kyle and it makes me sad Mauricio isn’t there for her.

-Sutton remembering her dad’s suicide breaks my heart…..I cannot even imagine dealing with that.

-More next week, stay tuned!

 

 

 

 

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]
See also  Growing Up Chrisley’s Savannah Chrisley is Engaged

Related posts:

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for Over-poured and Over-boardThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for Over-poured and Over-board The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Reunion Part 2 RecapThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Reunion Part 2 Recap Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S10,E10 Recap: The Return of Camille The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S11, E1 Recap for Dressed to the 90210sThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S11, E1 Recap for Dressed to the 90210s

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

TV News

SAG Awards 2024 Nominees Announced

Sammi Turano Jan 10, 2024
TV News

REBEL MOON PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE Preview

Sammi Turano Jan 10, 2024
True Crime TV News

CW Acquires Crime Nation

Sammi Turano Jan 10, 2024

You Missed

TV News

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/10/2024

TV News

SAG Awards 2024 Nominees Announced

TV News

REBEL MOON PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE Preview

Movies

GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT Release Date Announced

We’re deep into this new technology called the internet.