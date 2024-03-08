Breaking
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Tayo Time
Fox Announces Summer 2024 Lineup
Crime Scene Kitchen Renewed on Fox
Jamie and Corrine Foxx Return to Beat Shazam
Trailer Released for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour
So Help Me Todd Recap for The Queen of Courts
Next Level Chef Recap for 80 Degrees and Palm Trees
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/26/2024
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for The Devil’s Hot Tub
America’s Most Wanted Captures Third Fugitive of the Season
Young Sheldon Recap for A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy
Young Sheldon Recap for Ants on a Log and a Cheating Winker
The Offseason to Document Female Soccer Players
Shayda Wins SOFEE
Critics Choice Super Awards 2024 Nominees Announced
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Snark and Highlights for 2/28/2024
The Masked Singer: Who Booked It Out of There?
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Snark and Highlights for 3/6/2024
Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik Reunite for Young Sheldon Finale
America’s Most Wanted’s New Season Leads to Another Capture
The Young and the Restless Renewed for Four More Seasons
Will Trent QuickCap for 2/27/2024
CBS Announces Young Sheldon Spinoff
Will Trent Recap for 3/5/2024
Quiet on the Set Preview
The Voice 25 Blind Audition Winners Part 1
Kids Baking Championship Finale Recap for 2/26/2024
Dolly Parton and Melissa Manchester Collaborate
Next Level Chef Recap for Curry in a Hurry
So Help Me Todd Recap for Your Day in Court
SAG Awards 2024 Winners
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/19/2024
Night Court Recap for Taught and Bothered
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Kill the Cat
Hendrie Sneak Peek
Young Sheldon Recap for A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog
SAG Awards 2024 Presenters Announced
Masterchef Junior Cast Announced
The Amazing Race 36 Cast Announced
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/21/2024
America’s Most Wanted Captures Another Criminal
AGT Fantasy League Winner Announced
Will Trent Premiere QuickCap for 2/20/2024
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/19/2024
AGT Fantasy League Finale Recap Part 1
So Help Me Todd Recap for 2/15/2024
Night Court Recap for Broadway Danny Gurgs
Jessie James Decker Welcomes Son with Eric Decker
The Bachelor Recap for the Week of 2/12/2024
ICYMI: Next Level Chef Teams Announced
Fri. Mar 8th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Tayo Time

By Sammi Turano Mar 8, 2024 #bob hearts abishola #Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Tayo Time #CBS #Recap
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Tayo Time

Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Tayo Time

The episode opens with Tayo giving Olu and Tunde gifts, much to their delight. Bob is upset over this since he thinks it is weird that he is giving gifts to his ex-wife’s family. Tunde thinks he is jealous, so Bob goes into the kitchen to complain to Abishola, but not before Tayo says he has a promotion.

Abishola tells Bob to let it go and deal with it since it is one night. However, when they go back inside, Tayo announces he is moving to Detroit, which sends Bob into a tizzy.

 

The next day, Abishola shares the news with Gloria and Kemi. Kemi thinks that he wants to ruin Abishola’s life since she is doing so well, while Gloria thinks it is just for the job.

Abishola thinks he is turning the family against her, which Kemi agrees could be the case. Gloria continues to argue things will be fine.

 

That evening, Tayo gives Ebun her own gift. He raves about her cooking and bonds with her, leaving Abishola feeling upset. She doesn’t like that he calls her mummy and giving her family gifts. Ebun loves that Tayo is there and eating her cooking since Bob is now so skinny.

Abishola sends Ebun to the other room to try on the outfit from Tayo so she can talk to him alone. She makes it clear she is upset he is there and he makes it clear that he is staying. Ebun obliviously comes in to show off the outfit and take a picture with Tayo for Instagram.

See also  Big Brother All Stars Recap for 8/13/2020: Who Was Evicted First?

 

Abishola wakes Bob up to discuss the issue and he comforts her, saying this sucks but they can rub their happiness in his face with extra PDA. He assures her it will all be okay.

 

Back at the hospital, Gloria tries to talk to a patient who also happens to be a therapist. The patient thinks this is unprofessional, so Gloria reminds her that she is shaving her later. Gloria tries to get them to talk, but Abishola leaves, with the patient telling Gloria to learn some boundaries as she follows Abishola out of the room.

 

Bob goes to a event at Tunde’s, where Tayo is the man of the hour. He tries to one up Bob with gifts of Cuban cigars and stories. Bob finally says they need to come to an understanding, but Tayo thinks he is threatened by him….adding to the tension….and Bob embarrassing himself.

 

Bob goes home to fill Abishola in on what happened, but only upsets her by implying he thought she was being dramatic about things. She goes to sleep on the couch.

 

The next day, Abishola is cleaning up when Ebun comes in, letting her know that she knows she slept on the couch. She asks why she always thinks about the worst case scenario and Ebun tells her that is how she was raised and how it works, siting the Titanic as an example, leaving Abishola confused.

 

Bob talks to Tunde and Olu about the Tayo situation. They assure him that they love him and he is ‘their Bob’ and no one can change it.

See also  The Masked Singer: Baby Got Back

 

Kemi tells Abishola that Tayo is not just in town for work, but also because his wife left him…..for his brother. She is now happy and lets Bob know as soon as he walks in the room, where he shares her joy.

 

The episode ends with Olu and Tunde denying Tayo’s rent application…..until he offers a years’ worth of rent upfront.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 Premiere Recap 11/16/2020 ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Tunde the Boy KingICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Tunde the Boy King ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for I Did Not Raise Him to be a TeenagerICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for I Did Not Raise Him to be a Teenager ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap For We Don't Rat on FamilyICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap For We Don’t Rat on Family

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

So Help Me Todd Recap for The Queen of Courts

Sammi Turano Mar 8, 2024
Recaps

Next Level Chef Recap for 80 Degrees and Palm Trees

Sammi Turano Mar 8, 2024
cold cases Missing Persons Recaps True Crime

America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/26/2024

Sammi Turano Mar 8, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Tayo Time

Previews

Fox Announces Summer 2024 Lineup

Show Renewals/Cancellations

Crime Scene Kitchen Renewed on Fox

Previews videos

Jamie and Corrine Foxx Return to Beat Shazam