Breaking
Holly Madison Returns to ID
Former Lynyrd Skynyrd Drummer Artimus Pyle Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/18/2023
The Masked Singer Reveal for 12/13/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 9/26/2023
Silent Night Sneak Peek
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/27/2023
Married to Medicine Recap for 11/5/2023
Sammi’s Favorite Things Friends Edition: The One With The Mugs
ABC Announces 2024 Schedule
BravoCon 2023 Day 1 News
Special Forces World’s Toughest Test Recap for 11/13/2023
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/13/2023
The Masked Singer Recap for 11/8/2023
OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek
Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023
What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season
The Masked Singer: Who Won Season 10?
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Baketivity
Bachelor Couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Announce Divorce
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Preview
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/2/2024
Step by Step Star Suzanne Somers Dead at 76
Snake Oil Recap for 10/25/2023
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/15/2023
Masterchef Finale Recap for 9/20/2023
Night Court Actor Richard Moll Dead at 80
Hallmark Countdown to Christmas 2023 Preview
CBS Announces 2024 Schedule
Young Sheldon to End in 2024
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/17/2023
CBS Releases Statement Regarding the Death of Norman Lear
Dancing With The Stars Recap for 10/3/2023
The Voice Announces New Winner
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/19/2023
Pig Killer Sneak Peek
Prime Video to Collaborate with Octavia Spencer
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/30/2023
Olivia Rodrigo Releases Can’t Catch Me Now
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/26/2023
Only Murders in the Building Recap for Sitzprobe
Fly Skinz Drops New Single
South to Black Power Sneak Peek
New York Homicide Sneak Peek for 10/21/2023
Candy Cane Lane Kickoff News
Southern Hospitality Season 2 Premiere Date Announced
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Film Nominations
Archie Sneak Peek
Susan Lucci Wins Lifetime Achievement Award
Wed. Jan 3rd, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

TV News

Holly Madison Returns to ID

By Sammi Turano Jan 3, 2024 #holly madison #Holly Madison Returns to ID #ID #Investigation Discovery #lethally blonde #playboy murders
Let Us Prey: A Ministry of Scandals PreviewInvestigation Discovery Logo (PRNewsFoto/Investigation Discovery)

Holly Madison Returns to ID

Investigation Discovery, the leading true crime network, announced today it will expand its partnership with executive producer Holly Madison in a new series, LETHALLY BLONDE, premiering on Monday, March 25th at 10/9c. In this series, Madison will present cases where starry-eyed aspirants with big dreams find themselves in a dark world that exploits their sexuality. Madison’s successful first foray into true crime television, THE PLAYBOY MURDERS, premiered earlier this year, claiming the top spot as ID’s #1 Freshman Series in 2023 and ranked as a top 5 cable program in the time period among Women 25-54. Portraying the power and peril of chasing beauty in society, a new season of THE PLAYBOY MURDERSwill premiere on Monday, January 22 at 10/9c on IDand the new series LETHALLY BLONDE will premiere on Monday, March 25 at 10/9c on ID.

THE PLAYBOY MURDERS was the perfect vehicle for Holly Madison to lend her unique knowledge and life experience to the world of true crime. Stories of people whose bodies become sexual commodities extend far beyond the Playboy brand and can oftentimes lead them down a dark and dangerous path,” said Jason Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks, ID & HLN, Linear and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery. “LETHALLY BLONDE is the natural evolution for Holly to continue to shine light on victims whose lives tragically devolved into harrowing cases of exploitation and murder.”

“I’m honored to continue working with ID in bringing these compelling true crime stories to life,” said Holly Madison. “We had the chance to delve into some fascinating worlds and cover so many gripping cases this year that explores obsession and murder that tragically affected so many. Being able to relate to their journey, I love ID’s victim-focused approach to storytelling and detailed portrayal of these harrowing events. While some cases remain unsolved today, these are real people and I wanted to help shine a spotlight on these stories.”

See also  Michael Bay Collaborates with ID

In THE PLAYBOY MURDERS, Madison reprises her role recounting the shocking intersection of murder and mystery within the world of the popular adult men’s magazine, Playboy. The seven-episode season kicks off with the story of Sandy Bentley, who alongside her identical twin sister was a former live-in girlfriend of Hugh Hefner’s and rose to fame as one of “The Bentley Twins” – until her stardom became shrouded in suspicions of foul play. Other cases include: the iconic story of Dorothy Stratten, one of the first Playboy Playmates poised for superstardom but whose life was cut short by a jealous estranged husband; Laurie Bambenek, a Bunny turned prison escapee; Victoria Vetri, who after her friend Sharon Tate was murdered by the Manson family, went down a violent murderous path of her own; Paula Sladewksi, an aspiring model whose life took a chaotic and deadly turn after an appearance in a Playboy video; and Melonie Haller, a young actress and Playboy model with a near-death experience that propelled her into a quest for justice to expose the sexually violent culture among the rich and powerful. The finale of season 2, which will premiere Monday, March 11 at 10/9c on ID, features the story of professional poker player turned Playboy model, Jill Ann Spaulding, who risked it all to write a tell-all memoir about the dark secrets of Playboy before becoming entwined in a strange – and ultimately deadly – love triangle.

Over the course of six episodes, LETHALLY BLONDE offers insight into tragic stories ripped straight from the headlines, exposing the dark side of people pursuing beauty and fame. The new series features tragic victims, such as Penthouse Pet of the Year, Marjorie Lee Thoreson, a young runaway who was lured into using her body to survive in LA and whose life spiraled into a bizarre tale that ended in a suspicious death, or Kimberly Pandelios, an aspiring model who disappeared after posing in a lingerie shoot for a mysterious photographer. The series also features femme fatales such as Lauren Wambles, an adult film actress who got involved in drug trafficking and far worse with her boyfriend; Courtney Clenney, a fitness influencer turned OnlyFans performer who has been charged with murder in the death of her Crypto-trader boyfriend; and exotic dancer and escort Crystal Mangum, who rose to infamy after making false accusations against the Duke Men’s Lacrosse team, and whose life later devolved into further tragedy. LETHALLY BLONDE will also dig into the case of Timothy Boham, a young Midwesterner who after being discovered by a modeling agent, became a porn superstar before going down a twisted path that ended in murder.

See also  The Tetris Murders Sneak Peek

Use #PlayboyMurders or #LethallyBlonde to join the conversation and follow on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube for exclusive content.

THE PLAYBOY MURDERS and LETHALLY BLONDEare produced by Lion Television US for Investigation Discovery.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Default ThumbnailRing in the New Year with ‘ID’s Premiere New Year’ special marathon Default ThumbnailJohn Walsh and ID Join Forces for the Real-Time Investigation Series IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH Default ThumbnailID Explores Bizarre Life of Real Estate Heir in ROBERT DURST: AN ID MURDER MYSTERY John Walsh and Son Callahan Join Forces on New Show

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

TV News

ABC Announces 2024 Schedule

Sammi Turano Jan 3, 2024
TV News

BravoCon 2023 Day 1 News

Sammi Turano Jan 3, 2024
TV News

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Preview

Sammi Turano Jan 2, 2024

You Missed

TV News

Holly Madison Returns to ID

Music

Former Lynyrd Skynyrd Drummer Artimus Pyle Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut

Recaps

Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/18/2023

Recaps

The Masked Singer Reveal for 12/13/2023