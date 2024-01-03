Holly Madison Returns to ID

Investigation Discovery, the leading true crime network, announced today it will expand its partnership with executive producer Holly Madison in a new series, LETHALLY BLONDE, premiering on Monday, March 25th at 10/9c. In this series, Madison will present cases where starry-eyed aspirants with big dreams find themselves in a dark world that exploits their sexuality. Madison’s successful first foray into true crime television, THE PLAYBOY MURDERS, premiered earlier this year, claiming the top spot as ID’s #1 Freshman Series in 2023 and ranked as a top 5 cable program in the time period among Women 25-54. Portraying the power and peril of chasing beauty in society, a new season of THE PLAYBOY MURDERSwill premiere on Monday, January 22 at 10/9c on IDand the new series LETHALLY BLONDE will premiere on Monday, March 25 at 10/9c on ID.

“THE PLAYBOY MURDERS was the perfect vehicle for Holly Madison to lend her unique knowledge and life experience to the world of true crime. Stories of people whose bodies become sexual commodities extend far beyond the Playboy brand and can oftentimes lead them down a dark and dangerous path,” said Jason Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks, ID & HLN, Linear and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery. “LETHALLY BLONDE is the natural evolution for Holly to continue to shine light on victims whose lives tragically devolved into harrowing cases of exploitation and murder.”

“I’m honored to continue working with ID in bringing these compelling true crime stories to life,” said Holly Madison. “We had the chance to delve into some fascinating worlds and cover so many gripping cases this year that explores obsession and murder that tragically affected so many. Being able to relate to their journey, I love ID’s victim-focused approach to storytelling and detailed portrayal of these harrowing events. While some cases remain unsolved today, these are real people and I wanted to help shine a spotlight on these stories.”

In THE PLAYBOY MURDERS, Madison reprises her role recounting the shocking intersection of murder and mystery within the world of the popular adult men’s magazine, Playboy. The seven-episode season kicks off with the story of Sandy Bentley, who alongside her identical twin sister was a former live-in girlfriend of Hugh Hefner’s and rose to fame as one of “The Bentley Twins” – until her stardom became shrouded in suspicions of foul play. Other cases include: the iconic story of Dorothy Stratten, one of the first Playboy Playmates poised for superstardom but whose life was cut short by a jealous estranged husband; Laurie Bambenek, a Bunny turned prison escapee; Victoria Vetri, who after her friend Sharon Tate was murdered by the Manson family, went down a violent murderous path of her own; Paula Sladewksi, an aspiring model whose life took a chaotic and deadly turn after an appearance in a Playboy video; and Melonie Haller, a young actress and Playboy model with a near-death experience that propelled her into a quest for justice to expose the sexually violent culture among the rich and powerful. The finale of season 2, which will premiere Monday, March 11 at 10/9c on ID, features the story of professional poker player turned Playboy model, Jill Ann Spaulding, who risked it all to write a tell-all memoir about the dark secrets of Playboy before becoming entwined in a strange – and ultimately deadly – love triangle.

Over the course of six episodes, LETHALLY BLONDE offers insight into tragic stories ripped straight from the headlines, exposing the dark side of people pursuing beauty and fame. The new series features tragic victims, such as Penthouse Pet of the Year, Marjorie Lee Thoreson, a young runaway who was lured into using her body to survive in LA and whose life spiraled into a bizarre tale that ended in a suspicious death, or Kimberly Pandelios, an aspiring model who disappeared after posing in a lingerie shoot for a mysterious photographer. The series also features femme fatales such as Lauren Wambles, an adult film actress who got involved in drug trafficking and far worse with her boyfriend; Courtney Clenney, a fitness influencer turned OnlyFans performer who has been charged with murder in the death of her Crypto-trader boyfriend; and exotic dancer and escort Crystal Mangum, who rose to infamy after making false accusations against the Duke Men’s Lacrosse team, and whose life later devolved into further tragedy. LETHALLY BLONDE will also dig into the case of Timothy Boham, a young Midwesterner who after being discovered by a modeling agent, became a porn superstar before going down a twisted path that ended in murder.

Use #PlayboyMurders or #LethallyBlonde to join the conversation and follow on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube for exclusive content.

THE PLAYBOY MURDERS and LETHALLY BLONDEare produced by Lion Television US for Investigation Discovery.

