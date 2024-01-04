The Voice Finale Guests Announced

Breaking
‘THE VOICE’ ANNOUNCES STAR-STUDDED PERFORMANCE LINEUP FOR SEASON 24 FINALE

 

Earth, Wind & Fire, Keith Urban, AJR, Jelly Roll, Tyla and Upcoming Season 25 Coaches Dan + Shay Take the Stage

 

Top 5 Finalists Will Compete for Title on Live Telecast Set for Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

 

  • Season 24 of NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning competition series “The Voice” will conclude with special performances from Earth, Wind & Fire, Keith Urban, AJR, Jelly Roll, Tyla and Season 25 coaches Dan + Shay during the live show on Tuesday, Dec. 19 (9-11 p.m. ET/PT). Season 22 winner of “The Voice,” Bryce Leatherwood, will perform during the broadcast on Monday, Dec. 18 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT).

 

  • One of the five finalists will be crowned the winner by America’s vote.

 

  • Coaches Niall Horan, John Legend, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani will perform special duets with their final artists. The four superstars will also join forces for a festive rendition of “Let It Snow.”

 

  • Additionally, the Top 12 artists from Season 24 will band together for a special group performance.

 

  • Three-time Grammy Award-winning duo Dan + Shay to take the iconic stage with a special performance of “Bigger Houses,” the fan-favorite title track of the band’s fifth new studio album, “Bigger Houses.” Dan + Shay will return to “The Voice” in Season 25 as NBC’s first-ever coaching duo, premiering Feb. 26.

 

  • Earth, Wind & Fire – the nine-time Grammy-winning legends and one of the best-selling artists of all time – will perform a medley of hits from their iconic catalog that spans five decades. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will be hitting the road again next summer with legendary band Chicago on their renowned co-headlining Heart & Soul 2024 Tour.
  • Four-time Grammy winner Keith Urban will perform his #1 hit “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” which has amassed more than 1 billion streams.

 

  • Multi-platinum band with over 5 billion streams, AJR will perform a mash-up of their 3x-platinum hit “Bang!” and “Yes I’m a Mess” from their new album, “The Maybe Man.”

 

  • Jelly Roll, Best New Artist Grammy nominee and CMA New Artist of the Year, will perform his Grammy-nominated song, “Save Me,” from his record-breaking debut country album, “Whitsitt Chapel.”

 

  • Grammy-nominated global Amapiano Pop/R&B sensation Tyla will take to the stage with her history-making Billboard Top 10 hit “Water” from her self-titled upcoming debut album.

 

  • Season 22 winner of “The Voice,” Bryce Leatherwood returns to the stage to perform his single “The Finger” from his forthcoming project for Universal Music Group Nashville/Republic Records.

 

  • “The Voice” is the most-watched unscripted entertainment broadcast series this season and is averaging 8.4 million viewers across all platforms (L7).

 

  • “The Voice” live shows continue on NBC Dec. 11 (8-10 p.m.), Dec. 12 (9-10 p.m.), Dec. 18 (8-10 p.m.) and Dec. 19 (9-11 p.m.)

 

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

