Sat. Jan 13th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

TV News

Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/16/2023

By Sammi Turano Jan 13, 2024
Hell's Kitchen Recap for 11/16/2023

Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/16/2023

-Seeing Devon break down is making me so sad.

-The head-to-head challenge will have them cook foods from around the worlds–prawn fried rice, steak tacos, veal parmesan, shrimp pad Thai and chicken curry.

-Each team member chooses a dish they feel they are most qualified to cook. Donya is sitting out for the challenge for the red team due to an odd number of people.

-It seems like there is a team switcharoo going on? I am so confused.

-The ladies are not communicating well at all….and it is leading to a lot of fighting.

-Chef Gordon Ramsay tries both team’s dishes and then declares the blue team the winners.

-The blue team visit a wellness retreat, followed by a dinner and concert….and another surprise for later.

-The red team will sort the trash in the kitchen.

-Atoye has a complete meltdown afterward, especially due to her miscommunication with Carmen.

-Dahmere comforts her and convinces her to calm down and stay.

-After the blue team have their day of leisure and the red team does their chores, everyone relaxes.

-Chef Ramsay calls for Atoye to come into his office. The two of them talk about what happened before and he tells her that she is one of the best pupils this season. He wants her to keep it up because he sees her in the top ten.

-Jason is called into the office next. Chef Ramsay wants to see more emotion from him…or something.

See also  CBS Announces Fall 2023 Schedule

-Leigh is told that she is a fast learner.

-Everyone else meets with Chef Ramsay and are told what they are doing well on and where they can improve.

-Johnathan vows to continue to do well with his daughter.

-Chef Ramsay also has everyone to rank everyone on their team. The weakest ones will cook in an elimination challenge.

-Devon and Jason will be cooking for the blue team, while Sandra and Atoye will be cooking for the red team.

-Each chef will make a dish that means something to them using filet mignon, which will determine their standing in the competition.

-Jason and Atoye have their dishes judged first….with Jason winning the round.

-Sandra’s dish is judged next, which allows her to cook another day.

-Devon’s dish is the final one to be judged.  However, he is not up to par and is sent home.

-More next week, stay tuned.

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

