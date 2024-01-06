Breaking
Music

Dolly Parton Releases What’s Up?

By Sammi Turano Jan 6, 2024

Dolly Parton Releases What’s Up?

Internationally beloved, Dolly Parton, has released the latest track off her upcoming Rock n’ Roll album, Rockstar (available on November 17th via Butterfly Records) – a stirring rendition of the ‘90s hit, “What’s Up?,” which features the song’s writer and lead singer, Linda Perry.  A song about the at-times, overwhelming pressures of the world around us and the need for release. Dolly’s angelic and hopeful voice ushers in a sense of promise for a better tomorrow.

“First of all, I love Linda Perry. Second of all, I love this song written by Linda. Third of all, I love being a part of this video to try to make people think about what’s going on in this world today. Shout out to the little children that helped with the video! If our children don’t make it, then what will? Again, I ask ‘What’s Up?’ Enjoy.”
-Dolly Parton

WATCH: “What’s Up?” Music Video (feat. Linda Perry)
MTV/CMT Exclusive HERE now

“How is one supposed to react when the greatest and most prolific songwriter in the world wants to cover a song YOU wrote? Her version of What’s Up? is so good. Her spin on it made me feel like it was her song. No surprise there. Being on set making the video was a comfortable easy experience. The vibe on set was chill and Dolly and I got to catch up and laugh a lot. I could go on and on, obviously I’m a fan!”
– Linda Perry

Filmed at Eakin Elementary School in downtown Nashville on one of 2023’s hottest days of the year and directed by Steve Summers (produced by NOZ Entertainment), the touching video airs exclusively today on MTV and CMT/CMT Music/CMT on Pluto TV (check local listings for times), as well as on their iconic Times Square billboard. The video will then be released via YouTube and all other streaming platforms beginning tomorrow, September 23 at 10am ET.

See also  Celebrity Spotlight: Thomas Priest

Below are additional airdates for MTV/CMT programming featuring Dolly and her upcoming Rockstar album:

CMT, MTV & PARAMOUNT TIMES SQUARE BILLBOARD – DOLLY ‘WHAT’S UP?’ (FEAT. LINDA PERRY) PREMIERE
Airs: Friday 9/22 beginning at 6am ET across CMT, CMT Music, CMT Equal Play (Pluto), MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop (Pluto) and Paramount’s Times Square Billboard.

MTV FRESH OUT LIVE – DOLLY ‘WHAT’S UP?’ (FEAT. LINDA PERRY)
Airs: Friday 9/22 at 5pm ET on MTV

CMT HOT 20
11/11 at 9am ET on CMT
11/12 at 9am ET on CMT

MTV FRESH OUT LIVE – DOLLY ‘ROCKSTAR’
Airs: Friday 11/17 at 5pm ET on MTV

DOLLY PARTON ‘I WANT MY MTV’
11/17, MTV Live
11/17 at 18:00, CMT Australia
11/17 at 19:00 GMT, MTV Music (UK)
11/17 at 19:45 GMT, MTV Live Int’l (global)
11/17 at 21:30 CET, MTV Germany
11/21, MTV Hits (France)

CMT AUSTRALIA – ‘IT’S A DOLLY-THON’

11/17 from 3pm – 6pm
*Celebrate the premiere of Dolly’s ‘I Want My MTV’ episode with 3 hours of all things Dolly featuring her entire videography.

Fans can pre-order an array of Rockstar vinyl and CD box sets via Parton’s website.

