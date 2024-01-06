Breaking
Critics Choice Awards 2024: The Television Nominees
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/31/2023
Chef Gordon Ramsay Welcomes Son
La Brea Sneak Peek
The Marvels Final Preview
The Masked Singer Recap for 10/25/2023
OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek
Best of 2023: Favorite New Podcast
THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS Preview
Fugitive Dreams Sneak Peek
BLACKPINK: A VR Encore Preview
Hollywood at Home New Episode Preview
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/19/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 9/28/2023
Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend Preview
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/1/2024
Nigel Lythgoe Leaves So You Think You Can Dance
Actor Christian Oliver Dead at 51
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/16/2023
Bob Hearts Abishola Ending in 2024
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Helen Ficalora
Lego Masters Recap for 11/9/2023
Andre Braugher Dead at 61
Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Preview
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/24/2023
Drive With Swizz Beatz Sneak Peek
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/24/2023
Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/10/2023
America’s Most Wanted Returns to Fox
Mayhem Sneak Peek
Night Court Recap for Bad Santa
The Masked Singer: Who Won Season 10?
The Amazing Race Recap for 12/6/2023
Aberrance Sneak Peek
SAG-AFTRA Releases Statement Post Strike
America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/26/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/14/2023
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/19/2023
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/8/2023
The Amazing Race 35 Premiere Recap for 9/27/2023
Biosphere Sneak Peek
SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE Sneak Peek
Death by Fame Season 2 Sneak Peek
Joran van der Sloot Confesses to Natalee Holloway Murder After Nearly Two Decades
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 9/28/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/8/2023
Memory Sneak Peek
MR. MONK’S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE Release Date Announced
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/20/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/12/2023
Sat. Jan 6th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

TV News

Critics Choice Awards 2024: The Television Nominees

By Sammi Turano Jan 6, 2024 #awards shows #CCA #critics choice awards #Critics Choice Awards 2024 #Critics Choice Awards 2024: The Television Nominees #tv news

Critics Choice Awards 2024: The Television Nominees

​​TELEVISION NOMINATIONS FOR THE 29THANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Loki (Disney+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Succession (HBO | Max)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)

Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)

Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)

Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)

Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)

Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

See also  Food Network Upfront 2023 News

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO | Max)

The Bear (FX)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO | Max)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

See also  Apple TV + Announces Earth Day Specials

Love & Death (HBO | Max)

A Murder at the End of the World (FX)

A Small Light (National Geographic)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Finestkind (Paramount+)

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Quiz Lady (Hulu)

Reality (HBO | Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)

Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)

Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO | Max)

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)

Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

See also  Amazing Race Cast Announcement

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Bargain (Paramount+)

The Glory (Netflix)

The Good Mothers (Hulu)

The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)

Lupin (Netflix)

Mask Girl (Netflix)

Moving (Hulu)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Young Love (HBO | Max)

BEST TALK SHOW

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)

John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)

Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Critics Choice Awards: TV Nominees AnnouncedCritics Choice Awards: TV Nominees Announced Default Thumbnail26th Critics Choice Awards Series Nominees Announced THE THIRD ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE REAL TV AWARDS: ALL THE WINNERSTHE THIRD ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE REAL TV AWARDS: ALL THE WINNERS The Critics Choice Awards 2022: All The WinnersCritics Choice Awards Announces Hosts

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

TV News

Lego Masters Recap for 11/9/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 5, 2024
TV News

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Preview

Sammi Turano Jan 5, 2024
TV News

Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/24/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 5, 2024

You Missed

TV News

Critics Choice Awards 2024: The Television Nominees

Recaps

Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/31/2023

Celebrity Babies

Chef Gordon Ramsay Welcomes Son

Previews videos

La Brea Sneak Peek

Mediascrolls. Elbow deep, fine chicago death grind poop sluts macabre humor metal. Tech & software news – softwarerevie.