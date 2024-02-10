Breaking
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Nominees Announced
The Bachelor Recap for 2/6/2024
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/6/2024
Somebody Feed Phil Season 7 Preview
Animal Control Renewed for Season Three on Fox
Country Singer Toby Keith Dead at 62
Survivor 46 Cast Announced
TCA Announces Show News for ABC
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/5/2024
OWN Network February 2024 Schedule
Thank you Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story Preview
Lisa Rinna and Delilah Hamlin Get Lifetime Movie
Taylor Swift Announces New Album
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 1/29/2024
Carl Weathers Dead at 76
The Bachelor Recap for 1/29/2024
Expats Preview
Bob Marley One Love Soundtrack Released
Next Level Chef Recap for 2/1/2024
Scrambled Wins SOFEE
Next Level Chef Recap for 2/8/2024
Transplant Preview for Tariq
TMZ Investigates Preview for Kanye West Unhinged but Unstoppable
Killer OnlyFans Model: Deadly Love Story Preview
Megamind vs the Doom Syndicate Preview
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/29/2024
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/7/2024
Erika Jayne Special Gets Premiere Date
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/31/2024
Next Level Chef Recap for 1/29/2024
Password Returns to NBC in March
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/29/2024
Keanu Reeves to be Honored at Saturn Awards
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 1/22/2024
The Bachelor Recap for 1/22/2024
SAG-AFTRA Releases Statement on Taylor Swift AI Images
Night Court Recap for Hold the Pickles Keep the Change
JoJo Siwa Rejoins So You Think You Can Dance
Hell’s Kitchen Finale Recap for 1/25/2024
Raising Kanan Sneak Peek
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/24/2024
Imperfect Sneak Peek
Academy Awards 2024 Nominations
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Snark and Highlights for 1/23/2024
Doja Cat The Scarlet Tour in VR Preview
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/22/2024
She is Conann Sneak Peek
Night Court Recap for Just the Fax Dan
Backstage Creations Announces 2024 Emmy Awards Gift Suite Swag
In The Know Sneak Peek
Sat. Feb 10th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Music

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Nominees Announced

By Sammi Turano Feb 10, 2024 #ABC #Rock and Roll Hall of Fame #Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 #Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Nominees #Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Nominees Announced
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Nominees Announced

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Nominees Announced

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced today the following nominees for the 2024 induction:

· Mary J. Blige
· Mariah Carey
· Cher
· Dave Matthews Band
· Eric B. & Rakim
· Foreigner
· Peter Frampton
· Jane’s Addiction
· Kool & the Gang
· Lenny Kravitz
· Oasis
· Sinead O’Connor
· Ozzy Osbourne
· Sade
· A Tribe Called Quest

The 2024 ceremony will once again stream live on Disney+ with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day. The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streamed live on Disney+ for the first time ever; the special on ABC reached over 13 million viewers across linear and streaming, and ABC’s New Year’s Day telecast was the No. 1 entertainment choice among Adults 18-49.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Ten out of 15 of the nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Mariah Carey, Cher, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinéad O’Connor, Ozzy Osbourne and Sade.

“This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Continuing in the true spirit of Rock & Roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

See also  The Bachelorette Promo Released

Nominee ballots will be sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry. An artist’s musical impact and influence on other artists, length and depth of career and body of work as well as innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.

Inductees will be announced in late April. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony will take place in Cleveland this fall with date and on-sale information to be announced.

Select Rock & Roll Hall of Fame donors and members receive exclusive Induction ticket opportunities. Donate or join by June 30 to be eligible. Visit rockhall.com/membership to learn more.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Default ThumbnailThe Bachelor: Recap for January 8, 2018 Meet Jo Jo, Body Positive Model and Cousin of Gigi Default ThumbnailThe Bachelor recap for January 15, 2018 Default ThumbnailThe Bachelor Recap for January 22, 2018

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Music

Taylor Swift Announces New Album

Sammi Turano Feb 10, 2024
Music

Bob Marley One Love Soundtrack Released

Sammi Turano Feb 9, 2024
Movies Music Previews videos

NSYNC Debuts as Trolls

Sammi Turano Jan 15, 2024

You Missed

Music

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Nominees Announced

Recaps

The Bachelor Recap for 2/6/2024

cold cases Missing Persons Recaps True Crime

America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/6/2024

Previews videos

Somebody Feed Phil Season 7 Preview