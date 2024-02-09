Breaking
Bob Marley One Love Soundtrack Released
OWN Network February 2024 Schedule
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/5/2024
Somebody Feed Phil Season 7 Preview
Lisa Rinna and Delilah Hamlin Get Lifetime Movie
The Bachelor Recap for 1/29/2024
Next Level Chef Recap for 2/1/2024
Scrambled Wins SOFEE
Taylor Swift Announces New Album
Next Level Chef Recap for 2/8/2024
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 1/29/2024
Transplant Preview for Tariq
TMZ Investigates Preview for Kanye West Unhinged but Unstoppable
Carl Weathers Dead at 76
Killer OnlyFans Model: Deadly Love Story Preview
Megamind vs the Doom Syndicate Preview
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/29/2024
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/7/2024
Erika Jayne Special Gets Premiere Date
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/31/2024
Animal Control Renewed for Season Three on Fox
Survivor 46 Cast Announced
Next Level Chef Recap for 1/29/2024
Country Singer Toby Keith Dead at 62
Password Returns to NBC in March
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/29/2024
Keanu Reeves to be Honored at Saturn Awards
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 1/22/2024
The Bachelor Recap for 1/22/2024
SAG-AFTRA Releases Statement on Taylor Swift AI Images
Night Court Recap for Hold the Pickles Keep the Change
JoJo Siwa Rejoins So You Think You Can Dance
Hell’s Kitchen Finale Recap for 1/25/2024
Raising Kanan Sneak Peek
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/24/2024
Imperfect Sneak Peek
Academy Awards 2024 Nominations
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Snark and Highlights for 1/23/2024
Doja Cat The Scarlet Tour in VR Preview
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/22/2024
She is Conann Sneak Peek
Night Court Recap for Just the Fax Dan
Backstage Creations Announces 2024 Emmy Awards Gift Suite Swag
In The Know Sneak Peek
SAG Awards 2024 Nominees Announced
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Presenters Announced
Emmy Awards 2024: All the Winners
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/18/2024
The Space Race Sneak Peek
Origin Wins SOFEE
Fri. Feb 9th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Music

Bob Marley One Love Soundtrack Released

By Sammi Turano Feb 9, 2024 #Bob Marley #Bob Marley One Love #Bob Marley One Love Soundtrack Released

The worldwide digital release of the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from the highly anticipated feature Bob Marley: One Love is available now via UMe/Island Records/Tuff Gong.

 

Bob Marley and the Wailers — One Love: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack comprises 17 of the late reggae luminary’s best-known recordings, which will be featured in director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s biographical drama. The film debuts in theaters nationwide on Feb. 14. Experience Bob Marley and the Wailers — One Love: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack HERE

 

The music on the Bob Marley: One Love soundtrack is drawn from several of the Island albums that launched Marley to stardom: Catch a Fire (1973), Burnin’ (1973), Rastaman Vibration (1976), Exodus (1977), Kaya (1978), and Uprising (1980).

 

Several of the songs are featured prominently on the multiplatinum 1984 hits compilation Legend. Recognized as the bestselling reggae album of all time, it has spent over 800 weeks on the Billboard 200 album chart and recently surpassed sales of 18 million copies in the U.S.

 

Bob Marley: One Love soundtrack is now available in Dolby Atmos®, mixed by Nick Rives, who also mixed the albums Legend, Exodus, Catch A Fire, and Burnin’ in Dolby Atmos in collaboration with the Marley estate. With Dolby Atmos, fans will experience every detail of their favorite Marley classics as they are revealed with incredible depth and clarity.

 

Produced by Paramount Pictures in partnership with the Marley family, Bob Marley: One Love stars Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami, Barbie, Peaky Blinders) as Marley, Lashana Lynch (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, No Time to Die) as his wife Rita, and James Norton (Little Women, Mr. Jones) as Island Records founder Chris Blackwell. Watch the trailer for Bob Marley: One Love HERE

See also  Amazon Studios, Lizzo to Collaborate

 

Bob Marley: One Love explores the life and legacy of the magnetic singer-songwriter Marley, whose Island recordings of the ‘70s established both the musician and Jamaican reggae on the international stage. Focusing on a pivotal and tumultuous period in his life, the film encompasses the December 1976 assassination attempt at his Kingston home amid a period of intense political violence in Jamaica that left Marley, his wife, and his manager wounded; his stunning appearance at the free Smile Jamaica concert two days after the attack; his sojourn in England, where he recorded his bestselling album Exodus; and his dramatic return to the stage in Jamaica at the April 1978 One Love Peace Concert. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

 

“Bob’s music is filled with consciousness and messages of unity and love.” Ziggy Marley reflects, “His words and how he lived his life have always inspired people to be better. We’re proud to share my father’s story with this film and continue to spread his messages with his music.”

Bob Marley One Love Soundtrack Released

On Feb. 14, Tuff Gong/Island Records will release Bob Marley: One Love (Music Inspired by the Film), a seven-song EP of fresh recordings of Marley’s compositions by Daniel Caesar, Kacey Musgraves, Wizkid, Leon Bridges, Jessie Reyes, Bloody Civilian, and Marley’s grandson Skip Marley.

 

Bob Marley And The Wailers – One Love: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

 

“Get Up, Stand Up”

See also  Elton John, Taron Egerton Surprise with Duet

“Roots, Rock, Reggae”

“I Shot The Sheriff”

“No More Trouble”

“War/No More Trouble (Film Version)”

“So Jah S’eh (Film Version)”

“Natural Mystic”

“Turn Your Lights Down Low”

“Exodus”

“Jamming”

“Concrete Jungle”

“No Woman, No Cry (Live at the Rainbow, 4th June, 1977)”

“Three Little Birds”

“Redemption Song”

“One Love/People Get Ready”

“Is This Love”

“Rastaman Chant”

 

 

ABOUT BOB MARLEY

Bob Marley, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is notable not only as the man who put Reggae on the global map, but as a statesman in his native Jamaica; he famously brought together the country’s warring factions. Today, Bob Marley remains one of the 20th century’s most important and influential entertainment icons. Marley’s lifestyle and music continue to inspire new generations as his legacy lives on through his music. In the digital era, he has the second-highest social media following of any posthumous celebrity. The official Bob Marley Facebook page draws more than 74 million fans, ranking it among the Top 20 of all Facebook pages and Top 10 among celebrity pages. Marley’s music catalog has sold millions of albums worldwide. His iconic collection ‘LEGEND’ holds the distinction of being the longest-charting album in the history of Billboard Magazine’s Catalog Albums chart and remains the world’s best-selling reggae album. Marley’s accolades include inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1994) and ASCAP Songwriters Hall of Fame (2010), a GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award (2001), multiple entries in the GRAMMY® Hall Of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2001). For more information, visit bobmarley.com and facebook.com/bobmarley.

See also  Sammi's Favorite Things: Hypocrite

 

https://www.onelovemovie.com/home/

 

Follow Bob Marley: FacebookTwitterInstagram TikTok YouTube 

 

# # #

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

ICYMI: Cam Anthony Wins The VoiceICYMI: Cam Anthony Wins The Voice Sean Paul Nabs MOBO Award Nomination For Best Reggae ActSean Paul Nabs MOBO Award Nomination For Best Reggae Act Bret Michaels Surprises Poison Cover BandBret Michaels Surprises Poison Cover Band Country Singer Stonewall Jackson Dead at 89Country Singer Stonewall Jackson Dead at 89

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Music

Taylor Swift Announces New Album

Sammi Turano Feb 9, 2024
Movies Music Previews videos

NSYNC Debuts as Trolls

Sammi Turano Jan 15, 2024
Music

Olivia Rodrigo Releases Can’t Catch Me Now

Sammi Turano Jan 12, 2024

You Missed

Music

Bob Marley One Love Soundtrack Released

TV News

OWN Network February 2024 Schedule

Recaps

Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/5/2024

Previews videos

Somebody Feed Phil Season 7 Preview