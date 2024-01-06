Breaking
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/31/2023
Chef Gordon Ramsay Welcomes Son
La Brea Sneak Peek
The Marvels Final Preview
The Masked Singer Recap for 10/25/2023
OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek
Best of 2023: Favorite New Podcast
THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS Preview
Fugitive Dreams Sneak Peek
BLACKPINK: A VR Encore Preview
Hollywood at Home New Episode Preview
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/19/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 9/28/2023
Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend Preview
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/1/2024
Nigel Lythgoe Leaves So You Think You Can Dance
Actor Christian Oliver Dead at 51
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/16/2023
Bob Hearts Abishola Ending in 2024
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Helen Ficalora
Lego Masters Recap for 11/9/2023
Andre Braugher Dead at 61
Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Preview
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/24/2023
Drive With Swizz Beatz Sneak Peek
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/24/2023
Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/10/2023
America’s Most Wanted Returns to Fox
Mayhem Sneak Peek
Night Court Recap for Bad Santa
The Masked Singer: Who Won Season 10?
The Amazing Race Recap for 12/6/2023
Aberrance Sneak Peek
SAG-AFTRA Releases Statement Post Strike
America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/26/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/14/2023
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/19/2023
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/8/2023
The Amazing Race 35 Premiere Recap for 9/27/2023
Biosphere Sneak Peek
SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE Sneak Peek
Death by Fame Season 2 Sneak Peek
Joran van der Sloot Confesses to Natalee Holloway Murder After Nearly Two Decades
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 9/28/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/8/2023
Memory Sneak Peek
MR. MONK’S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE Release Date Announced
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/20/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/12/2023
Big Brother 25 Recap for 9/20/2023
Sat. Jan 6th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/31/2023

By Sammi Turano Jan 6, 2024 #bb25 #big brother 25 #Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/31/2023 #big brother cbs #but first #CBS #cbs big brother #hoh #julie Chen moonves #pov #Recap
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/31/2023BIG BROTHER Tuesday October 31, (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+ and PlutoTV. Pictured: Jag Bains. Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/31/2023

It is another POV night on CBS’s Big Brother 25. When we last left the houseguests, Matt put Felicia and Cirie on the block. He thinks he made his loyalties clear, but wants Cirie to stay because she is more likely to have his back. Jag disagrees and wants Cirie gone.

 

Matt tells Felicia she is a pawn and he plans to backdoor Bowie….and if that doesn’t work, then Cirie is the target. Cirie, for her part, gives Matt the silent treatment.

 

Felicia isn’t happy with the new alliance and how they are hiding in the HOH room.

 

Jag and Bowie discuss a final two deal. She would rather go with him than Matt since she doesn’t see herself beating him in the final two due to him keeping his hands clean thus far.

 

Felicia hopes Bowie gets backdoored, but thinks the final four deal she had is over since she was initially put on the block. Bowie and Jag plan on getting rid of Cirie since she is a bigger threat.

 

Veto Comp in Scary-verse!

 

They must build an antenna with discs in a swap. The first to stack 25 on the floating base first wins.

It is a tough, challenging comp, but in the end Jag wins again…without dropping a single disc.

 

Felicia feels better since she thinks Bowie is getting backdoored. Cirie isn’t so sure this is going to happen. She knows Felicia is a target, but refuses to tell her. Bowie, Jag and Matt—aka the Mafia alliance, want the nominations to stay the same, but disagree as to which lady should go home.

See also  Big Brother All Stars Recap for 10/8/2020: Who Are The Final Five?

 

Matt promises Cirie she is safe, but she isn’t sure this is the case due to the way the alliance is working….and because she has a feeling that Jag and Bowie want her gone.

 

The houseguests go trick or treating with each other and the one with the most candy wins $5000. Jag throws the comp to avoid putting a target on his back. Cirie notices Bowie, Jag and Matt exchanging candy, making her suspicious. Felicia also notices this.

 

Matt wins the money.

Cirie and Jag talk, with them lying to each other about their gameplay.

 

The POV isn’t used and the nominations stay the same.

 

Eviction Thursday, stay tuned!

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Big Brother 25 Premiere Recap for 8/2/2023Big Brother 25 Premiere Recap for 8/2/2023 Big Brother 25 Live Feeds: Another Week in the House BeginsBig Brother 25 Live Feeds: The First 24 Hours Big Brother 25 Live Feeds: Saturday SessionsBig Brother 25 Live Feeds: Saturday Sessions Big Brother 25 Recap for 8/10/2023: Who Got Evicted?Big Brother 25 Recap for 8/10/2023: Who Got Evicted?

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

The Masked Singer Recap for 10/25/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 6, 2024
Recaps

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/19/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 5, 2024
Recaps

Lego Masters Recap for 9/28/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 5, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/31/2023

Celebrity Babies

Chef Gordon Ramsay Welcomes Son

Previews videos

La Brea Sneak Peek

Previews videos

The Marvels Final Preview

Elbow deep, fine chicago death grind poop sluts macabre humor metal. Why magic lantern is the best software for cannon cameras & it’s free | softwarerevie.