Backstage Creations Announces 2024 Emmy Awards Gift Suite Swag

Backstage Creations, specialists in award show gifts and custom backstage gift suites, will produce the official Giving Suite™ at the 75th Emmy® Awards Performer Nominee Celebration at the JW Marriott on Saturday, January 13. The Emmys will telecast live from L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Monday, January 15, (8:00 – 11:00 PM EDT/5:00 – 8:00 PM PDT) on the FOX Television Network.

In addition to presenters and nominees choosing from a collection of luxury gifts, the lounge will serve as a Giving Suite™ as celebrities will help raise funds to support the Television Academy Foundation. The Foundation’s mission is to educate and advance the next generation of television leaders, through its renowned programs including the College Television Awards, Student Internship Program, The Interviews: An Oral History of Television , Media Educators Conference and The Power of TV.

The 75th Emmy Awards’ roster of participants include host Anthony Anderson, and presenters Taraji P Henson, Joel McHale, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jon Cryer, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Bateman, Jodie Foster and more. They are all invited to help raise donations for the Foundation and engage with top brands at the official Giving Suite.

The items in the Giving Suite™ include:

Items in the gift bag include:

Amazing Grass – Amazing Grass Greens Blend makes it easier to stay on track with your health and wellness with a curated combination of 17 different greens fruits & veggies plus probiotics which provide a good source of Vitamin C, K and fiber. https://amazinggrass.com/collections/greens-blend/products/greens-blend-the-original

Amazing Grass Greens Blend makes it easier to stay on track with your health and wellness with a curated combination of 17 different greens fruits & veggies plus probiotics which provide a good source of Vitamin C, K and fiber. https://amazinggrass.com/collections/greens-blend/products/greens-blend-the-original color+light – Make your home the destination with Fluora, the Magical LED Houseplant. fluoraplant.com

Make your home the destination with Fluora, the Magical LED Houseplant. fluoraplant.com Crane Stationery – Made from fine, all-cotton paper in a warm white shade, the shimmering gold border on these half sheets turns writing a quick note into a special occasion. https://www.crane.com/

– Made from fine, all-cotton paper in a warm white shade, the shimmering gold border on these half sheets turns writing a quick note into a special occasion. https://www.crane.com/ Crumbl – Crumbl, founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, aims to bring friends and family together over the box of the best cookies in the world; in six years, it has expanded from a modest shop to a thriving franchise boasting over 950 locations in the US, Puerto Rico, and Canada, featuring a weekly rotating menu of crowd favorites and unique original recipes. https://crumblcookies.com/index.html

Crumbl, founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, aims to bring friends and family together over the box of the best cookies in the world; in six years, it has expanded from a modest shop to a thriving franchise boasting over 950 locations in the US, Puerto Rico, and Canada, featuring a weekly rotating menu of crowd favorites and unique original recipes. https://crumblcookies.com/index.html Disney Publishing Worldwide–

In Lessons Learned and Cherished: The Teacher Who Changed My Life, award-winning ABC News journalist Deborah Roberts curates a collection of essays and musings from celebrity friends and colleagues alike that share how teachers changed them, imparted life lessons, and helped them get to where they are today. https://books.disney.com/book/lessons-learned-and-cherished/

ESPN Person Mike Greenberg uses his lifetime of sports knowledge to spin yarns of the legends among the legends and tell you why some have claimed their spot in the top 100 of all time, In Got Your Number: The Greatest Sports Legends and the Numbers They Own. https://books.disney.com/book/got-your-number/

Ahead of the upcoming Disney+ series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Book One: Lightning Thief Disney+ Tie in Edition re-introduces Percy Jackson who has just ten days to find and return Zeus’s stolen master lightning bolt and bring peace to a warring Mount Olympus. https://books.disney.com/book/percy-jackson-and-the-olympians-book-one-lightning-thief-disney-tie-in-edition/

Everlasting Candle Co – The Candle Reimagined: A luxurious steel candle that never melts – providing endless clean burning ambience to your home. https://everlastingcandleco.com/

The Candle Reimagined: A luxurious steel candle that never melts – providing endless clean burning ambience to your home. https://everlastingcandleco.com/ Helmut Koller Studio– A stylish and versatile tote bag designed by artist Helmut Koller, and crafted from durable,

eco-friendly materials, in a sleek design ideal for everyday use.

https://kollerstudio-store.myshopify.com/collections/the-tote-collection-1

This year’s Giving Suite™ is created by luxury event designer Josh Johnson of “Josh Johnson Home”. With his signature look of “Modern Hollywood Glamour”, Josh provides a luxurious and ultra-chic aesthetic for celebrity guests to enjoy while they peruse the products, mingle, and lounge within his custom stylized vignettes. Based in both West Hollywood and Nashville, Josh’s lovable personality earned him the nickname “Sparkle Josh” and the title of Fan Favorite during the second season of HGTV’s Design Star, along with the Design Star “All Stars” series. Josh Johnson Home, Josh’s exclusive line of glam home décor, is available nationwide. www.JoshJohnsonHome.com

About BACKSTAGE CREATIONS

Created in 2000 by Karen Wood, formerly a talent coordinator on over 50 award shows, to give major corporations as well as up-and-coming designers the exclusive opportunity to personally introduce their products and services to celebrities. BACKSTAGE CREATIONS originated the gifting suite concept and has created Celebrity Retreats™ at various industry honors including the Screen Actors Guild® Awards, ESPYS, Writers Guild Awards, MTV Movie Awards, MTV VMAs, People’s Choice Awards, BET Awards, Teen Choice and Billboard Music Awards. BACKSTAGE CREATIONS puts an emphasis on charitable donations at each of our Retreats giving our celebrity attendees the opportunity to both give and receive through unique partnerships at our events. Backstage Creations Retreats™ and gift bags have been featured on Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, Extra, E! and Good Morning America; and have appeared in OK Magazine, People.com, Us Weekly, HollywoodLife.com, Variety, Hollywood Reporter and many other print and online publications.

Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]